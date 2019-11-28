Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Sure Have Some Strange Thanksgiving Traditions

Thanksgiving can be celebrated in all kinds of ways.

Just ask Jimmy Fallon.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon shared some of his viewers’ strangest holiday traditions via the #TurkeyDayTraditions hashtag on Twitter― from shooting down Christmas trees to slapping the turkey’s butt.

“Wow,” Fallon said at one point.

Check out the clip above and Fallon’s monologue below: