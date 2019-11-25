Preparing a turkey for Thanksgiving is an immense challenge. There’s a reason the holiday episodes of so many TV shows feature a turkey storyline.
When you think about it, it’s actually kind of absurd that our country’s biggest food holiday revolves around cooking a large bird in a way that is very easy to mess up. But tradition is tradition, and thus many mishaps occur.
If you’ve ever overcooked or undercooked a turkey, take comfort knowing that at least you’re not alone ... and that others have screwed up in far worse ways. Here are 27 funny turkey fails from Thanksgivings past.
How’s your Thanksgiving going? #Turkeyfail pic.twitter.com/FM64TUW7Bd— be kind (@fauchiertwin) November 23, 2018
Cooking tip of the day: The turkey will cook faster if the oven is on. #turkeyfail— Jeff Davis (@jeffdavis) November 26, 2009
@jimmyfallon #turkeyfail thank god for pasta! pic.twitter.com/OxRrIWMq9R— candace michulka (@candacemichulka) November 24, 2017
Earlier this year I used the turkey baster to suck power steering fluid out of the ps fluid reservoir before changing the ps pump in our car. I forgot to replace the baster it and now it’s a crisis. #ThanksgivingFails— Paul Carini (@Paul_Carini) November 23, 2017
My mom, God bless her, accidentally set the oven to self-clean instead of the proper baking temperature for the turkey. The KFC we had for Thanksgiving that year was delicious!— PAHiLyVisible (@PAHiLyVisible) November 20, 2018
i left an ashtray on the table and my grandma accidentally used it to season the turkey and now thanksgiving is ruined— LifeRuiner (@ChiefStink_) November 27, 2015
When it’s Thanksgiving morning, the family is on their way & you forgot to thaw the turkey pic.twitter.com/5ra2bEdyuB— Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) November 22, 2019
My grandma bought a Butterball turkey and put it in the oven with the plastic bag still inside. #ThanksgivingFail— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 19, 2014
Turkey just collapsed taking out of the oven. Oops!!!#turkeyfail pic.twitter.com/rGM4SBESl9— (((Julia Williams))) (@JCCWilliams) December 25, 2015
In case you're having a bad day just know my parents cooked a chicken inside a turkey and asked me to carve the turkey. I pulled out all the stuffing and was fully convinced they cooked a pregnant turkey. Turkeys lay eggs #happythanksgiving— Parker-Paige (@parkerpaige18) November 24, 2017
I’ve been crying for days over the fb video of the family who cooked a pregnant turkey... And I only just realised that turkeys lay eggs....— Grace 💫 (@gracesutcliffe) October 11, 2017
4 men and a grill. #turkeyfail pic.twitter.com/rRJC8CvIaC— Passionately Curious (@lrod9999) November 27, 2015
[9AM Thanksgiving]— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) November 19, 2016
My Mom: Where's the turkey?!
Me: OMG LOL I almost forgot! *lobs 25 lb frozen butterball onto kitchen floor* here it is
Does anyone have the number to Nino’s pizza ? #turkeyfail pic.twitter.com/lOFEixVVB9— Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) November 23, 2017
American Horror Story: The Turkey Needs To Cook For Another Hour— tracy s. rumpkins (@brokeymcpoverty) November 27, 2014
I was in charge of buying a 16lb turkey for thanksgiving instead accidentally got 26lbs.Guess I'll be eating turkey for the rest of the year— Gracie Crowley (@Grace_Crowley7) November 26, 2014
#thanksgivingfail my hubby loves to fry turkeys, but caught the oil on fire and sent the lid of the fryer shooting 30 ft in the air.— Heidi Clower (@hclower) November 20, 2013
*Working at Walmart*— Piques (@piques15) November 20, 2017
Lady: Hi these Thanksgiving Turkeys are a little small. Do they get any bigger?
Me: No Ma’am, they are dead
#thanksgiving trivia: In 2013, I cooked the turkey using the "broil" button by accident. I have not been asked to help cook since.— Eric Shempert (@realShemp) November 26, 2015
a few thanksgivings ago i got so drunk the night before that i woke up still drunk, dropped the whole turkey on the ground, puked next to it, and then passed out in my grandmaw’s bed. they make me wear a “sober is sexy” pin every thanksgiving day now.— Madison (@madisonbourgeoi) November 14, 2019
When your turkey explodes &/or rips its own rib cage out!?! What the hell?? #turkeyfail #looksweird #stilltastesgood #thankgoodness4gravy pic.twitter.com/b0bie0PBLa— Kim (@Inked_kimmyg) February 24, 2017
Three years ago I thought I bought a ham and a turkey when i actually bought two hams. I’ve never been able to live it down. Guaranteed my family will bring it up today. 🙄 #turkeyfail #HappyThanksgiving— Dana Baron 🧬🦠🔬⚙️🤖🌱🌎 (@BaronDana) November 23, 2017
my dad just accidentally dropped the thanksgiving turkey on my cat #happythanksgiving— laurel (@laurelraphh) November 26, 2014
nothing like accidentally sneezing on the turkey to start thanksgiving dinner off right— Libby Moore (@_libbymoore) November 24, 2016
Pissing people off at thanksgiving by volunteering to bring the turkey and saying “oh shit, I forgot I was supposed to bring a turkey” the moment I step in the door— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) November 22, 2018
just thought about the time my grandpa ruined thanksgiving by accidentally cooking the turkey with the plastic wrap on it— the most crucified man in america pro cyber truck (@sexualjumanji) July 15, 2016
Fun game:— Marl (@Marlebean) November 23, 2016
Text your mom on Thanksgiving afternoon "How many minutes do I microwave a 25lb frozen turkey?"