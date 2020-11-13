19 Tweets That Prove No One Really Likes Thanksgiving Turkey

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!
Turkey may be the centerpiece of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, but it’s not necessarily a fan favorite. In fact, many people outright loathe it.
Whether you think it’s too dry or simply rank it below all the amazing side dishes on the table, you aren’t alone in your indifference or aversion. We’ve rounded up 19 honest tweets about turkey hate. Enjoy!
What are we making for thanksgiving? Are we still on this turkey bullshit?— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 18, 2018
Me: I don't like turkey, it's so dry and tasteless— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) December 25, 2018
White people: but there's SO MUCH of it though
Me: Ready for some turkey?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 23, 2017
5-year-old: I wish the pilgrims ate pizza.
thanksgiving will never reach its full potential until mac and cheese claims it’s rightful place at the throne and turkey becomes a side dish— Zack Fox (@zackfox) November 22, 2018
Do people who cook a turkey for thanksgiving dinner know nothing of nachos?— 🎄Envy 🎄 (@envydatropic) November 26, 2015
Lamb. Ham. Chicken. Dog food. Cardboard box. Shoelace. Dead flowers. Concrete. Rubber. Wicker. Candle wax. Really anything https://t.co/pKWMznNKfn— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 18, 2018
On thanksgiving - turkey is just an excuse to eat all the side dishes. What is everyone’s favorite side dish and why is it stuffing?— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) November 9, 2020
Ham>turkey on Thanksgiving— Seth Huntsmen (@scump) November 22, 2018
Turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving dinner.— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 25, 2019
You can’t change my mind.
I'm considering not doing turkey this year because it only serves as a conduit for gravy, but I'm not sure if I should replace it or only eat sides— mechanical turkey (@alicegoldfuss) November 12, 2020
Turkey is overrated. I can think of like 12 better meats...chicken, steak, bacon, cock, ham, salmon, etc...— Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) November 28, 2019
Y'all gotta admit, like 85% of turkey preparations could also be used as childhood collage supplies cuz they dry as hell— folu (@notfolu) June 15, 2016
The actual turkey 🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/A0iYHbB0GZ— ♛ (@Loc_Starrr) November 15, 2017
next year I'm going to try stuffing the turkey with chicken nuggets so maybe my kids will actually eat a bite of it— The Dad (@thedad) November 29, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving the turkey was dry— Gail Walden (@GailWalden6) October 8, 2018
What’s your LEAST favorite Thanksgiving dish?— Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) November 2, 2020
Y’all might drag me but.... the Turkey can leave...
The Mac and cheese is more important than the turkey— JoDaGoon (@LoyolMafia) November 19, 2018
turkey is only good for leftover sandwiches (covered in gravy)— mechanical turkey (@alicegoldfuss) November 12, 2020
7-year-old: Do we have to have turkey for Thanksgiving?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 25, 2019
Me: It's what the pilgrims had.
7: Only because they didn't have pizza and ice cream.
Me: *updates the menu*