‘That '70s Show’ Cast Set To Return In Netflix's ‘That '90s Show’ Spinoff

Get ready. The cast of “That ’70s Show” will be hangin’ out down the street again.

Netflix confirmed Saturday that original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will hit the TV screen to reprise their roles from the sitcom in the upcoming spinoff “That ’90s Show.”

The actors will guest-star alongside their former co-stars Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), who were already set to return and executive-produce the 10-episode sequel series, the streaming giant said in a news release.

“Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” the series synopsis reads.

Smith posted on Twitter Saturday to share a photo of himself and Rupp sitting at the dining table in their trademark kitchen with the caption: “Same Red and Kitty. Different decade.”

Grace also shared his excitement with a photo of himself sporting a T-shirt for the show’s fictional high school, the Point Place Vikings. “Yup, still fits,” the actor wrote in a caption.

The iconic parent duo and the former cast members will be joined by new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

The only main cast member not returning is Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, as he is facing multiple sexual assault allegations. Masterson, who has denied the charges, is preparing to stand trial on three counts of rape.

According to Netflix, “That ’90s Show” picks up 15 years after the original series finale took place and follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, in 1995. Hilarity is sure to ensue as Leia heads to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

“That ’70s Show” originally debuted on Fox in 1998 and ran for eight seasons until 2006. No release date has been set for the first season of the spinoff.