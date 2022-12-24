What's Hot

'That '90s Show' Trailer: A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg

The Netflix sequel to "That '70s Show" brings back blunts, beer and the basement.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

They’re still all alright in Point Place, Wisconsin.

The trailer for Netflix’s “That ’90s Show” sitcom dropped Thursday to show off a new generation of basement stoners and the same ol’ Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). (Watch it below.)

In the sequel to the Fox sitcom hit “That ’70s Show” (1998-2006), the two are now grandparents to Leia (Callie Haverda), who wants to stay the summer. She makes new friends and they hang out at the house, apparently smoking a stash left behind by the original characters and saying stupid things.

Kitty’s just glad to have the basement full again.

“I’m going to get Fritos, Tostitos, Doritos ― all the itos. I am back baby!” she declares.

“Son of a bitch!” Red snaps.

Crotchety Red stays mad at Kitty for enabling a new gang of teen idlers in their midst.

“Why did you open our house to chaos again?” he gripes. “All the dumbasses were gone.”

Those dumbasses, played by Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the original, show up in the preview and will make special guest appearances in the series, which premieres June 19.

One alum’s character has apparently become a local boy who made good. Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez now owns a chain of salons. “It’s always an honor to have your hair in my chair,” he tells Kitty.

