This Viral Body Cream Lookalike Is On Sale For Less Than $13 Today

If you’re a sucker for summer-scented products, you’ve likely encountered one of the beauty world’s most quintessential ones: Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum cream, an addictively-scented moisturizer that promises to hydrate and visibly tighten skin along with dousing your dermis with a dose of tropical glow. With a 4-star rating at Sephora across over 9,000 reviews and a devoted following on TikTok, it’s a clear fan favorite, but at $48 for a little over 8 ounces of the product, it’s not exactly a throwaway purchase.

Last year, we surfaced a significantly cheaper option on Amazon: a firming “cheeky” cream courtesy of the customer-beloved budget beauty brand NatureWell. Typically, it clocks in at a very reasonable $14.99 per 10 ounces — but now with a 15% off coupon, it’s less than $13.

NatureWell’s cream offers a host of the same promises as its pricier counterpart. It contains guaranà, cupuaçu butter and açaí extract it says will firm and brighten skin over time. These ingredients may also offer a similar intoxicating smell to the one Sol de Janeiro’s moisturizer is known for: a warm, sweet aroma that reviewer James B. wrote “smells great” and is “very similar to the original.” The cheeky cream is also packed with coconut oil to keep skin generously hydrated.

“I’m flabbergasted this product hasn’t blown up on social media, etc,” wrote reviewer Erica B. on Amazon. “I constantly buy the Sol brand, [and] you get double the product for the same price here. Easily one [of] the best products I’ve snagged.” (Note: you can also get the NatureWell cream at Sam’s Club for an even more insanely affordable price of $16.98 for 20 ounces.)

