The 10 Best Brown Lip Glosses At Sephora, According To Reviewers

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

What happens when a nude lipstick addiction and our growing ’90s style obsession collides? You get brown lip gloss.

We’ve seen the tell tale signs that brown lipstick is making a comeback, but we never expected the trend to take such a “glossy” turn. Frankly, we didn’t even know where to start when it came to finding a brown lip gloss. So we went to the most supportive place on the internet — the Sephora review section.

The best brown lip gloss according to Sephora reviewers? Buxom’s plumping lip gloss in shade “Sarina” has racked up 12,000 reviews and 370,000 “loves” on Sephora. It’s formulated with Vitamins A and E to provide lasting moisture and peptides for a voluminous look that’s perfect for a wide range of skin tones and complexions. When it comes to most flattering brown lip gloss for dark skin tones, the reviews all point to Anastasia Beverly Hills lip gloss in shade “Sepia”.

So you can spend less time swatching and more time glossing, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best brown lip glosses at Sephora, according to reviewers.

Below, Sephora’s top-rated brown lip glosses:

1 BUXOM Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss Sephora Find it for $21 at Sephora. Buxom's Plumping Lip Polish Gloss in shade "Sarina" has 12,000 reviews and 370,00 "loves". It has peptides to create a voluminous lip look, while Vitamins A and E provide lasting moisture. 2 Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss Sephora Find it for $28 at Sephora. Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in shade "Get Lucky" has 1,000 reviews and 160,000 "loves". It delivers maximum color and "30 coats of lacquer" level shine. 3 Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss Sephora Find it for $16 at Sephora. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in shade "Sepia" has 1,000 reviews and 200,000 "loves". It's an ultra-pigmented lip lacquer that delivers a mirror-like gloss finish. 4 Sephora Collection Colorful Gloss Balm Sephora Find it for $8 at Sephora. Sephora Collection Colorful Gloss Balm in shade "Teddy bare" has 794 reviews and 70,000 "loves". It's a nourishing gloss-balm formula with mango and grapeseed oils. 5 Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss Sephora Find it for $22 at Sephora.

Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss in shade "French Press" has 439 reviews and 30,000 "loves". It's made with hydrating coffee butters and arabica cold press coffee oil, and has a sweet mocha flavor. 6 Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss Sephora Find it for $20 at Sephora. Urban Decay in shade "medium brown" has 438 reviews and 30,000 "loves". This hydrating formula is made with vitamin E and peppermint oil to nourish lips in four different finishes: metallic, holographic, cream and sheer cream. 7 Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss Sephora Find it for $30 at Sephora.



Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss in shade "Bronze Divinity" has 428 reviews and 120,000 "loves". It's an ultra-light, non-sticky formula that gives lips three-dimensional volume. 8 BareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss Sephora Find it for $19 at Sephora. BareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss in shade "Tantalize" has 235 reviews and 40,000 "loves". It's a moisturizing, lip gloss with sheer-to-medium coverage made with shea, avocado, murumuru and cupuacu butters, as well as volulip, a natural peptide that volumizes lips without that tingly sensation. 9 Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss Sephora Find it for $20 at Sephora. Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss in shade "Espresso Pop" has 94 reviews and 10,000 "loves". It's an ultra-hydrating, non-sticky lip gloss that provides a pop of color and shine. 10 Kevyn Aucoin Molten Liquid Lipstick Sephora Find it for $30 at Sephora. Kevyn Aucoin Molten Liquid Lipstick in shade "Copper" has 66 reviews and 10,000 "loves". It has multidimensional pearls to illuminate lips with super intense pigments in three, long lasting finishes: metallic, high-shine and shimmer.