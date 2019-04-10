Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Glasses-wearers know the struggle of dealing with all of the beautiful summer sunshine. It’s one thing finding places to buy glasses for cheap and attractive blue-light blocking glasses on Amazon, but switching between glasses, contacts and sunglasses is something we could all do without. There are just so many scenarios where things can go wrong, you can’t see and your eyes are left unprotected.

Going to the beach can mean choosing between wearing your everyday glasses, leaving you squinting in the sun; wearing nonprescription sunglasses, which leave you struggling to see; or wearing contacts, leaving you with salt and sand in your lenses. None of those options are ideal.

That’s where prescription sunglasses come in. You can find bifocal, progressive and polarized options online to cater to your specific needs, as well as plenty of sunglass frames to suit your face shape and personal style.

If you’ve purchased prescription glasses online before, you already know that you’ll need a copy of your most recent glasses prescription, a measure of your pupillary distance, and to check with your insurance provider first in order to know what type of frames, lenses and costs are covered by your health insurance plan. After that, the fun part starts: finding the style you like!

So you can actually see everything there is to see and enjoy this summer, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to buy prescription sunglasses online for cheap.

Take a look below: