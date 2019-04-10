HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Places To Buy Prescription Sunglasses Online For Cheap

Your guide to bifocal, trifocal, progressive, polarized and scratch-resistant prescription sunglasses 😎

Glasses-wearers know the struggle of dealing with all of the beautiful summer sunshine. It’s one thing finding places to buy glasses for cheap and attractive blue-light blocking glasses on Amazon, but switching between glasses, contacts and sunglasses is something we could all do without. There are just so many scenarios where things can go wrong, you can’t see and your eyes are left unprotected.

Going to the beach can mean choosing between wearing your everyday glasses, leaving you squinting in the sun; wearing nonprescription sunglasses, which leave you struggling to see; or wearing contacts, leaving you with salt and sand in your lenses. None of those options are ideal.

That’s where prescription sunglasses come in. You can find bifocal, progressive and polarized options online to cater to your specific needs, as well as plenty of sunglass frames to suit your face shape and personal style.

If you’ve purchased prescription glasses online before, you already know that you’ll need a copy of your most recent glasses prescription, a measure of your pupillary distance, and to check with your insurance provider first in order to know what type of frames, lenses and costs are covered by your health insurance plan. After that, the fun part starts: finding the style you like!

So you can actually see everything there is to see and enjoy this summer, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to buy prescription sunglasses online for cheap.

Take a look below:

Warby Parker
Warby Parker
Price: Starting at $95Vision Insurance: Check here to see if Warby Parker is in-network for your insurance provider. If not, don't worry. You can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company.Features: Scratch-resistant lenses that block 100 percentof UVA and UVB rays.Warby Parker aims to offer designer eyewear at affordable prices. Their glasses are designed in-house, which means costs are low and you're able to get quality eyewear on the cheap. Start by selecting five frames online, then they'll mail them to you for free. Try them out for five days, decide which ones you like, and return them when your time is up. Purchase the ones you like online (make sure you have a valid vision prescription handy), and they'll send you a fresh pair tailor-made for you. Learn more.
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
Price: Starting at $10Vision Insurance: You can pay for your new glasses using your FSA or HSA card. Otherwise, you can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company. Features: Choose from 12 different colors, mirrored, gradient or polarized tints.EyeBuyDirect is another incredibly affordable eyeglass retailer. They do everything in-house, from concept and design to manufacturing, so your new glasses go straight from the factory to you. They provide prescription glasses, sunglasses and digital screen protection, as well as lenses for kids. Learn more.
Glasses USA
Glasses USA
Price: Starting at $20Vision Insurance: GlassesUSA is an out-of-network provider for most vision insurance plans. You can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company. Features:Bifocal, Progressive, PolarizedGlassesUSA sells brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci and Prada . You'll get quality eyeglasses with a 365-day manufacturer's warranty, free lenses and free shipping. Learn more.
Glasses.com
Price: Starting at $80Vision Insurance: Check here to see if Glasses.com is in-network for your insurance provider. If not, don't worry. You can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company.Features:Polarized available.Glasses.com has designer glasses and sunglasses. Lenses are included when you purchase a new pair, and you'll get free shipping and free frame adjustments. Learn more.
DiscountGlasses.com
DiscountGlasses.com
Price: Starting at $15Vision Insurance: Request an invoice of your new glasses to submit to your insurance company for a reimbursement.Features: Mirrored, PolarizedDiscount Glassesis perhaps best known for its overnight glasses promise. No need to wait a week -- get new glasses the next day. Each new pair includes a 365-day guarantee, otherwise you can return them within a year. Plus, you get free shipping and free returns. Learn more.
GlassesShop
GlassesShop
Price: Starting at $10Vision Insurance: You can pay for your new glasses using your FSA or HSA card. Otherwise, you can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company. Features: Bifocal, ProgressiveGlassesShop is an American-owned and operated eyeglasses retailer that launched in 2004. It's one of the more affordable glasses retailers on this list. The company purchases frames and lenses directly from manufacturers, so it's able to cut back on costs. Sign up for the newsletter to receive a 50 percent off coupon instantly. Learn more.
Lenscrafters
Lenscrafters
Price: Starting at $70Vision Insurance: Check out their website to see exactly what your insurance will cover and what out-of-pocket expenses you might have. You can pay using FSA and submit a claim form for all other out-of-network providers. VSP members don't have to submit at all.
Lenscraftershas over 30 years of experience offering eye exams and the latest designer eyewear styles. They offer free shipping, and eyewear can be returned for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of the dispense date. Learn more.
FramesDirect
FramesDirect
Price: Starting at $38Vision Insurance: They are an out-of-network provider for most vision insurance plans, so you can request an invoice for reimbursement by your insurance company. You can also pay using your HSA card.Features:Bifocal, Polarized, Eco-friendlyFramesDirect has been around since 1996 and was the first website to offer prescription glasses online. They offer the largest selection of designer eyewear priced up to 50 percent off MSRP. Learn more.
Lensabi
Lensabi
Price: Starting at $77Vision Insurance: They don't currently accept insurance as payment, but you might be able to get reimbursed by your vision insurance company. You can use an FSA or HSA card to purchase prescription lenses and eye exams.Features:Polarized, Scratch Resistant, Anti-Reflective, Progressive, BifocalLensabi lets you keep your old glasses but update them with new lenses or add sunglass tinting, all by mail.Learn more .
Zenni Optical
Zenni Optical
Price: Starting at $25Vision Insurance: While Zenni doesn’t work with insurance companies directly, you might be able to get reimbursed by your vision insurance company. You can also pay using your HSA or FSA card.Features:Bifocal, Progressive, Petite FitsZenni Optical was founded in 2003 to offer affordable, quality eyewear. Learn more.
