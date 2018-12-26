The 10 Best Tights To Buy For Every Problem, From Rolls To Rips

Viktoriya Kuzmenkova via Getty Images

Like them or not, tights are a necessary evil if you live anywhere the weather drops below 40 degrees and you’re the kind of gal who likes to wear dresses. Even Duchess Meghan Markle has been known to don a pair of skin tone-matching tights from time to time to follow royal protocol.

Sometimes it’s just too cold to wear a trendy faux leather skirt without a pair of wool stockings, or maybe you’re looking for a pair of sheer tights for that holiday cocktail dress. Some of us even wear high-waisted tights under our jeans just to have another layer for warmth when the temps drop below freezing.

That said, it’s no secret that tights come with their fair share of problems. Tights can run and rip if they’re not the highest-quality material. If they’re not the right fit, they can roll down or cut into your waist in unflattering ways, and finding your preferred opaqueness or sheerness can seem damn near impossible — especially if you’re trying to match your skin tone.

Fear not, because we’ve come across comfortable tights with a cult following as well as nine other pairs that you won’t have to pull, tug and yank on throughout the day.

Here, we’ve rounded up the 10 best tights for every problem, from tights that don’t cut into the waist or don’t fall down, to tights that look like skin and that stay up.