Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

The 10 Best Tights To Buy For Every Problem, From Rolls To Rips

Tights that don't run, roll, rip, cut into your waist, fall down or itch.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/26/2018 12:05pm ET
Viktoriya Kuzmenkova via Getty Images

Like them or not, tights are a necessary evil if you live anywhere the weather drops below 40 degrees and you’re the kind of gal who likes to wear dresses. Even Duchess Meghan Markle has been known to don a pair of skin tone-matching tights from time to time to follow royal protocol.

Sometimes it’s just too cold to wear a trendy faux leather skirt without a pair of wool stockings, or maybe you’re looking for a pair of sheer tights for that holiday cocktail dress. Some of us even wear high-waisted tights under our jeans just to have another layer for warmth when the temps drop below freezing.

That said, it’s no secret that tights come with their fair share of problems. Tights can run and rip if they’re not the highest-quality material. If they’re not the right fit, they can roll down or cut into your waist in unflattering ways, and finding your preferred opaqueness or sheerness can seem damn near impossible — especially if you’re trying to match your skin tone.

Fear not, because we’ve come across comfortable tights with a cult following as well as nine other pairs that you won’t have to pull, tug and yank on throughout the day.

Here, we’ve rounded up the 10 best tights for every problem, from tights that don’t cut into the waist or don’t fall down, to tights that look like skin and that stay up.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Tights that don't run.
Amazon
Known for their thicker material, these HUE Opaque Sheer to Waist Tights have over 600 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon for $13. Sizes 1-5.
2
Tights that are sheer.
Heist
Offering seven different shades of nude, Heist Tights The Nude is a great shade inclusive option for $32. Meghan Markle’s even been spotted wearing them! Sizes 0-12.
3
Tights that don't cut into your waist.
Nordstrom
A raw cut waistband and patented design make Commando Ultimate Opaque Tights a top pick amongst stylists for $36. Sizes S-XL.
4
Tights that are budget friendly.
Amazon
With over 1,600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it’s no wonder these No Nonsense Women's Super Opaque Control-Top Tights are a best seller at $7. Sizes S-XXL.
5
Tights that don’t itch.
Wolford Shop
With a $50 price tag, some might be hesitant to try Wolford Velvet De Luxe 66 Tights, but their silky feel and high-quality construction make them an investment piece that will be sure to last you longer than the 10 pairs of $5 tights you’ve bought in the past two years. Sizes XS-XL.
6
Tights that are warm.
Amazon
Stay warm all winter with these Angelina Brushed Interior Thermal Tights that have a brushed fleece interior and over 600 reviews on Amazon for $8. One size fits most.
7
Tights for curves.
Amazon
Available in sizes 2X-4X, these Just My Size Silky Tights Panty Hose have over 400 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon.
8
Tights that don’t roll down.
Spanx
A high-waisted control top means these Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Tights aren’t sliding down all day for $28. Sizes A-E.
9
Tights that are opaque.
Amazon
Known for their wide variety of colors, HUE Super Opaque Tights with Control Top have over 1,000 reviews and a 4-star rating on Amazon, with prices starting at $15. Sizes 1-5.
10
Tights for layering under clothes.
Uniqlo
Made with their signature technology, Uniqlo HEATTECH Tights protect your from dryness and chill for $10. Sizes S-XL.
MORE:
FashionStyleshoppablePlus-SizeWinter