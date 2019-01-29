HuffPost Finds

10 Inexpensive Sex Toys To Stock Up On For Valentine's Day

Everything you need to get frisky on Feb. 14th.

Whether you’re having a quiet dinner at home or going on a weekend getaway, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to try something new in the bedroom.

Not only is Lovehoney is giving 30 percent off select sexy gifts for Valentine’s Day, but you can also get 10 percent off everything when you use code HUFFPOST10 at checkout. Think of it as our sexy gift to you and your S.O.

Spice up your sex life with a fun adult board game, or get right down to business with a vibrating plug. Rest assured there’s a sex accessory you and your special someone will be sure to enjoy.

So you can focus on swapping your sheets and stretching out for the big day, we’ve rounded up the 10 sex toys you should stock up on for Valentine’s Day— all you have to do is find the right one.

1
This sex toy starter pack so you can try... everything.
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's 11-Piece Sex Toy Kit.
2
A game that's just for adults.
Lovehoney
Find the Monogamy Game: A Hot Affair for Couples Adult Board Game on Lovehoney.
3
A buzz worthy butt plug
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug here.
4
A way to get your O off the charts.
Lovehoney
Find this Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm here.
5
This discreet toy that can be used at anytime
Lovehoney
Get this Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator from Lovehoney.
6
Great for long distance couples
Lovehoney
Get this Clone-A-Willy Vibrator Create Your Own Penis Molding Kit.
7
Get frisky with feathers and foreplay
Lovehoney
Add this Lovehoney Oh! Get Started Tie & Tease 4-Piece Kit to your cart.
8
Can't go wrong with the classics
Get the Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator here.
9
A surefire way to heat things up
Lovehoney
Add this Lovehoney Oh! Vanilla Lickable Massage Candle to your cart.
10
Double the pleasure for the both of you
Lovehoney
Find this Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Rabbit Cock Ring here.
