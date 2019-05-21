The $18 Leave-In Conditioner Hailey Baldwin Swears By

If you want super soft, shiny and tangle-free hair — and who doesn’t? — then you need a leave-in conditioner in your life. Any hairstylist in the game will attest to that. Not only do leave-ins help to detangle and make the hair easier to brush through, which leads to less breakage, but they also inject a much-needed dose of moisture into the follicles that make strands look and feel more lustrous.

With this all said, we’re well aware it can be daunting to shop for a leave-in conditioner (or any hair care product for that matter) due to the well-spring of options on the market. For instance, you might be wondering: How am I supposed to know which ones actually work? And do I have to break the bank on one hair product? The answer to the latter question is no.

You see, here at Yahoo Lifestyle, we take product recommendations very seriously, so when Hailey Baldwin raved about It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, we had to take it for a spin. Turns out, it’s just as amazing as she says it is. And it just so happens to be available at Walmart for only $18. That’s right, folks: You do not have to sacrifice your hard-earned money to get your hands on a quality leave-in conditioner (not to mention, one that’s model-approved).

Chances are, you’re asking yourself what makes it so rave-worthy, and well, quite frankly it’s a combination of a few factors, including its ingredients, consistency and, of course, just how effective it is. As far as ingredients go, it’s chock-full of strand-smoothing agents like panthenol, silk amino acids, sunflower seed extract and camellia extract, all of which work to intensely hydrate the hair and protect it from stressors such as the sun and heat damage.

Its consistency, which is practically weightless and never drags the hair down, is another aspect worth writing home about. Baldwin told Byrdie, “My hair's really thin, so it gets really knotty quickly, and this one's not too oily.” (Our friends with fine hair, did you hear that?) Even better, it truly works like a charm on all hair types. It doesn’t matter if your mane is baby-fine, curly or full-on coily — this leave-in conditioner has got you covered thanks to its nourishing blend of ingredients that make it easy to glide through any texture. Another plus: It won’t leave behind a weird crunchy residue or any greasiness, which can unfortunately be the case with other brands.

This editor-favorite leave-in couldn't be easier to use, either. Baldwin revealed that she applies it every time she gets out of the shower, which can be done simply by spritzing the hair liberally until it’s successfully coated all of your strands. What’s more, you can also use it as a targeted treatment on areas that could use some extra TLC, like the ends of your hair, which tend to split over time due to heat styling. Speaking of which, you should always be applying a leave-in like this one before using heat on your hair, as it essentially coats it with a protective layer that makes the heat-damaging elements harder to penetrate.

All this to say: If you’ve been on the hunt for a new powerhouse hair care product, look no further than It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner. Not only is it celebrity-vetted, but it packs a major punch in all departments. Do yourself a favor and snag it now — you’ll thank us later.

