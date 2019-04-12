The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― and succinct ― wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.
Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
Is this the real life?— Lisa Ko (@iamlisako) April 8, 2019
Is this just allergies
me sending an email: hello!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! all the best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! thank you so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— gabriela tully claymore (@GabrielaJuneTC) April 8, 2019
Is New York culture it taking 3+ months of back and forth to gather 7 busy adults together for dinner when it's not an official birthday or party— alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) April 7, 2019
Rest In Peace all the healthy food that expires in my fridge every week.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 7, 2019
Me bringing all 8 of my eye creams, toner and serum to stay over a guy’s house pic.twitter.com/hJNKAbX7Tl— Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) April 7, 2019
To which country can I emigrate that will just let me live in the woods and be the local witch the children can tell each other stories about— Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) April 10, 2019
My phone just changed "duck" to "fuck" - have I leveled up?— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 9, 2019
I look forward to this time of year more than anything and then I’m reminded that none of my sandals are or ever will be properly broken in.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 8, 2019
Is there a term yet for the now-rampant stores with— Chelsey Johnson (@chelseyhotel) April 7, 2019
-tiny succulents
-$300 sack dresses
-ceramics with boobs on them
-macrame
-palo santo sticks
-geometric gold earrings
-letterpress cards
-at least 3 items w/questionable arrow/feather/tipi imagery
I’m ready to make a bingo card
cats be 9 years old no school no job just in the house meowing— high femme they them (@protectynggirls) April 6, 2019
every time i see the phrase "b&b" i know i'm supposed to think of a bed and breakfast, but thanks to the internet my brain always defaults to "bungeons and bragons"— Sarah Z (@marysuewriter) April 8, 2019
i am only at peace 1) alone, deeply sober at a grocery store (not whole foods) at 11pm on a saturday OR 2) alone, black out drunk at the container store at 3pm on a sunday 🙏— Catherine Cohen (@catccohen) April 8, 2019
if i hear shallow in a car it’s my constitutional right to sing along, don’t bother me!!!!!— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 7, 2019
which football team do i support?? how about which football team supports me. this should go both ways— beth mccoll (@imteddybless) April 7, 2019
Always nice when I’m texting my grandma and she mentions that someone sent her a photo of me with “large bags under my eyes.”— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 9, 2019
I wish they took your photo on emotional rollercoasters too— Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 7, 2019
Getting married is a great way to merge bank accounts and nemeses with another person— Karen Chee (@karencheee) April 9, 2019
email culture is switching an exclamation point between your greeting and your first sentence because you don't want to come on too strong by exclaiming twice in a row.— anna borges (@annabroges) April 11, 2019
you have to adopt all four because they've bonded pic.twitter.com/jKBrQg4Y6m— Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) April 7, 2019
It’s fucking AMAZING the court dudes in the UK still wear those wig things and we do NOT talk about it enough— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) April 9, 2019