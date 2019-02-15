WOMEN

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Feb. 9-15)

"Saying 'my battery is low and it’s getting dark' will now be how I exit any and all social events."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. 

To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Tweets Of The Week Tweet Hpw Tweets Funniest Tweets
CONVERSATIONS