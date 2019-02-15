The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings.
Welcome to your 40s. Leave the closed captioning on, you’re gonna need it.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) February 11, 2019
Whoever decided how much space should exist between tables in restaurants/cafes has so obviously never met a butt before— alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) February 11, 2019
$20 at Trader Joe’s: dinner for four, two bottles of wine, tub of gelato— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 12, 2019
$20 at Whole Foods: a big avocado
“I might stop by.” - Beyoncé at her own house.— kels (@_purplepoetry) February 9, 2019
it was my nephew's 100 day and none of us were worthy pic.twitter.com/wGuYKNwERc— lorr (@LorraineYe) February 10, 2019
don’t fuckin worry 90s food pyramid, im getting 11 servings of carbs a day honey— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 12, 2019
Sometimes I will reply "hahahah" to a friend's text & feel like I deserve a medal for my service to humanity— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) February 11, 2019
saw a raccoon eating trash by the elementary school near my house and yelled “yeah bitch” which is how i know i am absolutely too online— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 12, 2019
my anxiety waking me up at 3 a.m. to remind me of some awkward social interaction i had in my early twenties pic.twitter.com/5ZDHKxzi2l— Chantal Braganza (@chantalbraganza) February 11, 2019
I wasn’t in a sorority but I have had the deepest convos in women’s bathrooms so I think I get it— Karen Chee (@karencheee) February 13, 2019
My mom got me a Valentine’s Day card from *my* dog, which is a weird way to find out I’m never getting married— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) February 10, 2019
My 5-step skincare routine for looking younger:— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 13, 2019
1. Close the blinds
2. Close the curtains
3. Never leave the house
4. Live the hermit life
5. Drink lots of water
my whole personality is just 'watched erin brockovich on a loop when i was 13' and im sure that shows— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 11, 2019
me arriving only 9 minutes late to therapy pic.twitter.com/JT0xeWu8Pt— Catherine Cohen (@catccohen) February 11, 2019
gearing up and bracing myself to consume one (1) alcoholic beverage then get a headache and think about everything i have ever done wrong— tiffany (@radioheadass) February 10, 2019
I correctly lined up the two sides of a Ziploc bag on the first try I’ve never felt more drunk with power.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) February 14, 2019
We really had to take selfies with the phone flipped back and not knowing what we looked like until like 2 seconds afterwards. Gen Z will never understand. That's why we r tough— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) February 13, 2019
saying “my battery is low and it’s getting dark” will now be how i exit any and all social events.— kim beans (@KimmyMonte) February 14, 2019
HOT TIP: IF YOU GIVE YOUR MOM FANCY PASTA IN A CLEAR PLASTIC BAG AS A GIFT, SHE WILL TREASURE IT FOREVER BC IT'S TOO "NICE" TO USE.— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) February 13, 2019
you can tell “thank u next” is a perfect album for 2019 because it’s somehow both extremely sad and incredibly horny— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) February 10, 2019