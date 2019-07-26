WOMEN

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (July 20-27)

"Have officially reached the age where my idea of wildly indulgent luxury is having a pair of reading glasses in every room of my house."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― and succinct ― wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or fewer.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then, visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter here.

Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Women
CONVERSATIONS