The pressure I put on an afternoon smoothie to redefine my day is inhumane— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 27, 2019
window of time in which I could have easily showered: literally all day— Nicole Chung (@nicole_soojung) March 27, 2019
window of time in which I chose to shower: five minutes before I had to leave my house
[ordering a new laptop with all the bells and whistles] boy oh boy I'm gonna watch so much Netflix in bed on this— ɛʀɨռɛʍ (@Mom_Overboard) March 29, 2019
modern friendship is texting "remind me of your address again" back and forth forever even though there's a space to save addresses right there in your contacts— anna borges (@annabroges) March 26, 2019
I don't subscribe to many magazines, but if they came out with "Good Enough Housekeeping," that's one I would read.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) March 28, 2019
me: (trying to work)— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) March 24, 2019
my imposter syndrome, self doubt & every insecurity ever: pic.twitter.com/tkK6sqSvDT
Literally all I’ve ever wanted to is to be Fast-Talking Career Woman Who Has It All But Has No Time For Love at the beginning of a romcom is that so much to ask— cher horowitz (@itsabsaf) March 22, 2019
plans with girlfriends 2001: picking outfits, sharing shoes, dancing in clubs, talking about sex— ▪️EffYeahSteph▪️ (@eff_yeah_steph) March 28, 2019
plans with girlfriends 2019: eating guacamole in sweats
Friend: Do you want to do a 5k with me?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 25, 2019
Me: I had cookie dough for breakfast.
Me at 19: relates to Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas for pining after a dummy who doesn’t care she exists— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) March 26, 2019
Me at 29: relates to Sally because my body falls apart if I stand up from a chair too fast
nemeses? in this economy??— sara david (@SaraQDavid) March 26, 2019
me with some hot goss pic.twitter.com/KWJorOsTp6— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) March 24, 2019
there is nothing to fear but fear itself and also losing WiFi— minkstolethisname (@minkpinkustink) March 28, 2019
If you think I haven’t started a wedding reception playlist despite having zero faith I will ever get married, you don’t know me at all— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) March 24, 2019
From here on out every New Yorker cartoon caption should be “you were at my wedding, Denise”— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 26, 2019
the jonas brothers: we’re ba-— savannah (@savseymour) March 29, 2019
miley putting on her hannah montana wig: pic.twitter.com/Gsz7QmNDuS
Me at the start of a baking show: wow I am just so impressed with the talent of these contestants I couldn’t do any of this— bananafanafofisa (@lisaxy424) March 24, 2019
by the end: WELL JESUS CHRIST BARBARA YOU DIDNT COOK YOUR SPONGE ENOUGH AND YOU PUT TOO MUCH SUGAR IN YOUR CREME FRAICHE WHAT DID YOU THINK WOULD HAPPEN
everyone tells you to drink water but no one tells you that if you drink enough water you’re up at 4 in the damn morning to pee with no hope of falling back asleep— ziwe (@ziwe) March 26, 2019
ANNA: You should read this serious article about Nobel Prize winners— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 28, 2019
ME:
ANNA: Here, I’ll text it to you
ME:
ANNA: Are you reading it
ME: uh *reading Chris Evans interview*
My exercise regimen is putting on workout clothes to accidentally read the news for two hours.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 29, 2019