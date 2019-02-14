HuffPost Finds

The 5 Best Presidents Day Mattress Deals For Every Budget

Spend less $, get more z's.

There are plenty of Presidents Day sales happening over the next week, but it’s not worth losing shut-eye over which ones deserve your time and money.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, why not save some z’s and some dough? Though there are a few things you should know before you buy a new mattress, narrowing down which Presidents Day deal to choose is another matter. Even though it feels like every retailer is promising the best deal on a good night’s sleep, which one gives you the best bang for your buck?

That’s why we’ve sorted through all the flashy sales to find the absolute best deals on mattresses at every price point.

Take a look below:

1
Allswell - $
Save 15 percent off sitewide with code 15FORALL from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20 from Allswell. The Allswell Signature Mattress will be on sale for $293.
2
Nectar - $$
Get$150 off plus free two pillows when you purchase a mattress from Nectar. The Nectar Memory Foam Queen Mattress will be on sale for $699, and you'll get two free pillows with purchase.
3
Puffy - $$$
Get $200 off a mattress from Puffy this Presidents Day. The Puffy Queen Mattress will be on sale for $950.
4
Dreamcloud - $$$$
Get $200 off a luxury hybrid mattressbefore Feb. 19 from Dreamcloud. DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress will be on sale for $1,300.
5
Serta - $$$$$
Get $200 off iComfort, as well as a free box springor $500 off an adjustable foundation from Serta. The iComfort Blue Max 1000 Cushion Firm will be on sale for $1,800.
