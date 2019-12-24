The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant — and succinct — wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up the hilarious 280-character musings. To close out 2019, we’ve picked 50 of the funniest tweets from women this past year.
Scroll down to read some truly laugh-out-loud posts from some wonderful women.
People say committees don’t work but that’s bc they haven’t seen a group of women gather to help one person draft & send a risky text— Karen Chee (@karencheee) November 15, 2019
going to rock bottom do you guys need anything— dirt prince (@pant_leg) April 22, 2019
Imagine being on a plane and NOT eating every item presented to you as if you will never again have ready access to food in your life— Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) November 19, 2019
As a tall person I cannot offer to reach something on a high shelf for a stranger, yet if they ask me I must oblige. This is the law of the giants— Mave (@MavenofHonor) April 24, 2019
jojo: i gave up everything i had on something that just wouldn’t last, but i refuse to cry no tears will fall from these...eyesSsSSs...ohhhhOhhhhohhh— Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) January 30, 2019
11 y/o me: GEEEEEETTTT OOOOOUUUUUTTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/Ou6dqpr7OF
Is it normal halfway through barre class to wish for death— rachel syme (@rachsyme) December 1, 2019
Nothing has paid off less than learning how to do the Soulja Boy.— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) July 27, 2019
Ctrl-F but for all the hair ties in my apartment— Taylor Ortega (@taylor_ortega) November 6, 2019
Me, age 17: can solve a quadratic equation in 20 seconds— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) September 11, 2019
Me, age 23: can't subtract 17 from 33 without a calculator
Is it really a Pinterest recipe if you didn’t learn about the author’s Italian lineage and how she met her 2nd husband?— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) March 20, 2019
me using the rosebud cheat to give my sims the life they deserve pic.twitter.com/X6vCiw4PKY— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 17, 2019
not once in my life have i “brought something to the table”— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 17, 2019
getting a “can we reschedule” text right before leaving the house pic.twitter.com/vnlpriaFZS— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) October 29, 2019
“First kid up at the sleepover” is a personality type— Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) March 16, 2019
me: and that’s why we had no choice but to stan— Andrea Long Chu (@theorygurl) August 20, 2019
grandkid: wow... but what if you didn’t want to stan? could you just not?
me (gravely): no. we had to
Nothing makes me feel like a founding father like still remembering how to write in cursive.— Abbi Holidays Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) September 10, 2019
Sorry I’m late, I still don’t know how long it takes to shower— Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) October 8, 2019
Putting on and taking off a sports bra counts as exercise. Don’t @ me— 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) October 9, 2019
Me, age 25: I’m sure by 35 I’ll be driving an Audi— 🎄Vision Bored, Sugar Plum Fairy🎄 (@VisionBored1) June 9, 2019
Me, age 37: WHERE DO ALL THE FUCKING SOCKS DISAPPEAR TO
if you live in a city and someone invites you on a hiking trip, they're auditioning you for their apocalypse team— Caitlin Van Horn (@HelloCVH) September 21, 2019
If you light a candle, it’s not “drinking wine alone in your house,” it’s hygge.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) November 22, 2019
My super power is looking at someone and knowing exactly what they owned from American Apparel in 2009— Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) November 17, 2019
The winner of Game of Thrones will be awarded a modelling contract with Elite Model Management, a fashion spread and cover in Seventeen, and a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 16, 2019
Called a restaurant to make a reservation but couldn’t think of the word so asked for a food appointment and now I can never show my face there again— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) October 7, 2019
Me and my gals in college: yaaaas let’s drink this BAG of wine & go DAAAANCING— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) July 7, 2019
Me and my gals now: Ok so what you are experiencing is repressed trauma and what im about to guide you through is called dialectical behavior therapy
When you say “I’m such a Samantha” vs. when I say “I’m such a Samantha pic.twitter.com/lm6FZGNlPp— Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) August 7, 2019
it's the weekend and you know what that means! time to absolutely dread leaving the house for social obligations you already agreed to attend— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) August 25, 2019
Me rushing to put a face mask on as soon as I feel my mental health slipping pic.twitter.com/nfBNeBbynh— jenan (@jxnann) October 21, 2019
When I carry two full paper Trader Joe’s bags home that IS a workout. It’s arm day. Leg day. Core day. Finger day. Imma A CrossFit Queen. A Barbell Bitch. A Gains Goddess of Groceries.— Rachel Pegram (@rachelpegram) May 21, 2019
Things I thought I would have as an adult: a thriving career, an amazing social life, an impressive retirement account.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) August 25, 2019
Things I actually have as an adult: a plastic bag filled with plastic bags, a favorite spatula, crippling anxiety.
i don’t like the person i become when i’m tracking a ups package— daddy long legs xx (@ELLASCHU) September 15, 2019
You don't need committees to solve things. Just find two women who are in a real mood about some shit and send them on an evening fitness walk.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 25, 2019
My daughter loves the things she is learning in grade 2, & she woke me up this morning by whispering "I have more bones than you" directly into my ear, so I'm pretty psyched to be raising an extremely powerful science witch— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) February 20, 2019
when you eat a pizza roll before it's cooled down pic.twitter.com/oh2sV4Foan— 🎄🦌Rhena-deer🦌🎄 (@tolntran) May 12, 2019
it’s with a heavy heart I announce that I let another innocent bunch of bananas rot on my kitchen counter for 12 days— brittany (@Brittany_broski) September 18, 2019
me at 16 screaming at my mom: i'll never be like you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 20, 2019
me at 28 screaming at my husband: don't throw out the dahi container we can clean it and use it as tupperware!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wish they took your photo on emotional rollercoasters too— Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 7, 2019
“as per my previous email”— ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) September 24, 2019
- weirdly formal
- passive aggressive
- might not get a reply
“if you’d used your fuckin eyes, Geoff”
- shows a passion for biology
- informal, first name terms
- even better if their name isn’t Geoff
Wherever all my Tupperware lids are, I truly hope that they are happy— Samanta Claus 🇨🇦 (@ItsSamG) May 1, 2019
When a man catcalls you not knowing of your powers pic.twitter.com/PsCRDS2xf7— Sad cat painting (@muppetgal) April 4, 2019
THERAPIST: And what do we do when we feel sad?— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) July 15, 2019
ME: Fill a fountain drink with every flavor & let the lord decide whether it tastes good or not
THERAPIST: No
clock: go to bed— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) July 18, 2019
brain: google marmosets i dare you
i'm whichever meyers briggs type loses interest in finishing the test halfway— dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) May 1, 2019
Forever 21 sounds more like a witch’s curse than a clothing store.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 29, 2019
me with some hot goss pic.twitter.com/KWJorOsTp6— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) March 24, 2019
nobody:— actually steve buscemi (@egirlchelsea) September 11, 2019
absolutely no one:
a complete and total absence of people:
people with hydroflasks:
C L O N K
are there any three words more efficiently humbling than “upper lip too?”— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) March 12, 2019
{extremely White Snake voice at 3am} Here I go again on my phone— deck the halls w kimmymonte ❄️ (@KimmyMonte) May 13, 2019
Is there a term yet for the now-rampant stores with— Chelsey Johnson (@chelseyhotel) April 7, 2019
-tiny succulents
-$300 sack dresses
-ceramics with boobs on them
-macrame
-palo santo sticks
-geometric gold earrings
-letterpress cards
-at least 3 items w/questionable arrow/feather/tipi imagery
I’m ready to make a bingo card
ME: "I don't want to talk about it it's too long of a story I'm exhausted and I'm over it"— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) August 13, 2019
ALSO ME ONE HOUR LATER: "Oh that's not even the craziest part listen to this shit"