WOMEN

The 50 Funniest Tweets From Women In 2020

These are the tweets that made us laugh this year.

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant — and succinct — wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up the most hilarious 280-character-long musings. To close out 2020, we’ve picked 50 of the funniest tweets from women this past year.

Scroll down to read some truly laugh-out-loud posts from some wonderful women. And sign up for our “Funniest Tweets of the Week” newsletter here.

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Women Humor Twitter