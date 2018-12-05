Even though Meghan Markle is a literal royal with some of the world’s best designers dressing her at a moment’s notice, she likes to keep her style effortless and down to earth — just like us.

Only a few months ago she was spotted wearing a pair of Rothy’s, the machine-washable flats, on her royal tour, so when the duchess was spotted wearing this $56 Asos dress as a comfortable maternity option while on a royal visit to New Zealand earlier this fall, we had to check it out.

Unfortunately at the time, it sold out almost immediately. We’re happy to share it’s finally back in stock in sizes 0 to 14, and it’s even available in autumnal yellow.

HAGEN HOPKINS via Getty Images

This fully lined LBD has a round neck and v-cut back that’s perfect for pretty much any occasion. Pair it with statement earrings and sparkly shoes for your next holiday party, or transition this dress for summertime with a wicker bag and strappy sandals. (Or, dare we say, a pair of the duchess’s favorite flats from Rothy’s ).

Check it out now before it sells out again!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

ASOS