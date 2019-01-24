The 6 Products That Are Always On Sale In January

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to be more sustainable, to start meal prepping so you eat at home more, or to work out a few extra times a week, any outside encouragement goes a long way.
Fortunately, it looks like retailers want to help you keep those healthy resolutions, too. As it turns out, the product review experts at Consumer Reports have put together a guide to the six products that are on deep discount in January, and most of them are here to help your resolution survive longer than mid-February.
From treadmills and ellipticals to drugstore humidifiers, January is the best time to buy some of those big-ticket fitness items that aren’t usually on sale other times of the year. That said, Consumer Reports does have a deals calendar loaded with all of the best bargains by month. So, if you’re eager to snag a new mattress or snow blower, you might want to wait until February, when those items are typically on sale.
Jaunary’s almost over, but these sweet deals aren’t. Below, check out the six products that are always on sale in January, as well the highest-rated product recos at Consumer Reports for each one, to help you find the right fit.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.