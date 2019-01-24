The 6 Products That Are Always On Sale In January

yocamon via Getty Images

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to be more sustainable, to start meal prepping so you eat at home more, or to work out a few extra times a week, any outside encouragement goes a long way.

Fortunately, it looks like retailers want to help you keep those healthy resolutions, too. As it turns out, the product review experts at Consumer Reports have put together a guide to the six products that are on deep discount in January, and most of them are here to help your resolution survive longer than mid-February.

From treadmills and ellipticals to drugstore humidifiers, January is the best time to buy some of those big-ticket fitness items that aren’t usually on sale other times of the year. That said, Consumer Reports does have a deals calendar loaded with all of the best bargains by month. So, if you’re eager to snag a new mattress or snow blower, you might want to wait until February, when those items are typically on sale.

Jaunary’s almost over, but these sweet deals aren’t. Below, check out the six products that are always on sale in January, as well the highest-rated product recos at Consumer Reports for each one, to help you find the right fit.

1. FOOD PROCESSORS

Best: Breville Sous Chef BFP800XL Food Processor Amazon Breville Sous Chef BFP800XL/A food processor was rated excellent in overall performance by Consumer Reports because of its ability to chop, slice, shred, puree and grate. It includes one speed, touch button controls, a 16-cup capacity, a Julienne disc and a whipping attachment. Learn more about the Breville Sous Chef BFP800XL/A food processor. Thewas rated excellent in overall performance bybecause of its ability to chop, slice, shred, puree and grate. It includes one speed, touch button controls, a 16-cup capacity, a Julienne disc and a whipping attachment. Learn more about the Runner Up: Cuisinart 14BCNY Food Processor Amazon Cuisinart 14BCNY food processor received high marks from Consumer Reports for its 1-speed controls, lower levels, 14-cup capacity, separate slicing disc, and separate shredding disc. It got high ratings for its ability to chop, slice, shred puree and grate. Learn more about the Cuisinart 14BCNY food processor. Thereceived high marks fromfor its 1-speed controls, lower levels, 14-cup capacity, separate slicing disc, and separate shredding disc. It got high ratings for its ability to chop, slice, shred puree and grate.

2. HUMIDIFIERS

Best: CVS Health Cool Mist Humidifier CVS CVS Health Cool Mist Humidifier is recommended by Consumer Reports for folks who need an inexpensive humidifier for a small room. Though it doesn't have many features, it did pass all of their tests relating to output, convenience, noice, efficiency and hard water. Learn more about the CVS Health Cool Mist Humidifier. Theis recommended byfor folks who need an inexpensive humidifier for a small room. Though it doesn't have many features, it did pass all of their tests relating to output, convenience, noice, efficiency and hard water. Learn more about Runner Up: Air Innovations MH-701B Humidifier Amazon Air Innovations MH-701B humidifier features a humidistat, is programmable, provides an indicator for an empty tank, and has an auto shut-off when empty. It did pass all of the Consumer Reports tests relating to output, convenience, noice, efficiency and hard water. Learn more about Air Innovations MH-701B humidifier. Thefeatures a humidistat, is programmable, provides an indicator for an empty tank, and has an auto shut-off when empty. It did pass all of thetests relating to output, convenience, noice, efficiency and hard water.

4. TREADMILLS

Best: SOLE TT8 Treadmill Dicks Sporting Goods SOLE TT8 is the highest-rated treadmill by Consumer Reports because of its ergonomic design, construction, and exercise range. They also note its cup holders, magazine rack, custom program use, heart-rate monitoring and speed controls. Learn more about the SOLE TT8 Treadmill. Theis the highest-rated treadmill bybecause of its ergonomic design, construction, and exercise range. They also note its cup holders, magazine rack, custom program use, heart-rate monitoring and speed controls. Runner Up: Precor TRM 243 Treadmill Amazon Precor TRM 243 was highly rated by Consumer Reports for several reasons including its ergonomic design, construction, ease of use, exercise range and user safety. They also noted it had no discernible flaws in performance. Learn more about the Precor TRM 243. Thewas highly rated byfor several reasons including its ergonomic design, construction, ease of use, exercise range and user safety. They also noted it had no discernible flaws in performance.

5. ELLIPTICALS

Best: Diamondback 1260 Ef Elliptical Amazon Diamondback 1260 Elliptical was overall rated "very good" by Consumer Reports, with its ergonomics, heart rate features and user safety its most stand out features. It has a included chest-strap heart monitor that is more convenient than hand contact sensors, and you're able to adjust inclines while using the machine. Learn more about the Diamondback 1260 Ef Elliptical. Thewas overall rated "very good" by, with its ergonomics, heart rate features and user safety its most stand out features. It has a included chest-strap heart monitor that is more convenient than hand contact sensors, and you're able to adjust inclines while using the machine. Runner Up: Vision S7100 Elliptical Johnson Fitness Vision S7100 Elliptical is recommended highly by Consumer Reports for its construction and heart rate features, but was slightly docked for its exercise range. It comes with a chest strap heart monitor and three heart rate controlled programs. Learn more about the Vision S7100 Elliptical. Theis recommended highly byfor its construction and heart rate features, but was slightly docked for its exercise range. It comes with a chest strap heart monitor and three heart rate controlled programs. Learn more about the

6. BATHROOM SCALES