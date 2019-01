A suspension trainer

When working with clients, Chicago-based trainer Quan Bailey abides by the manta: “If you want something you’ve never had before, you’ve got to be willing to do something you’ve never done before.” That’s why he’s a huge fan of the TRX suspension trainer . “It’s so versatile and easy to move from place to place,” he says. Suspension training is easy for clients to learn on and progress with since it’s a safe form of working out. That said, if the TRX is out of your budget,(pictured) that Bailey has used before and says works well, too.