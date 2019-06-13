The 8 Best Sweat-Proof Foundations For Summer – For All Skin Types

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

With summer creeping up, you should seriously considering changing your foundation. You may instinctively reach for a sheerer, lightweight foundation that won’t feel heavy on your face; or, you may still want full coverage for an ultra-glam finish. Yet, the idea of a sweat-dripped face full of makeup is enough to make anyone tweak their summer makeup routine.

When looking for your perfect summer foundation, the first thing you’ll need to do is figure out the consistency you desire — whether that’s a powder, cream or liquid. If you’re aiming to pull off a my-skin-but-better look à la Alicia Keys, then products such as BB and CC creams — which offer broad spectrum SPF and antioxidants — are your best bet. Alternatively, you can skip a base and use a setting or face powder to touch up places that need more coverage or that tend to get more oily, such as your T-zone. If you’re more of the full-glam makeup type, your recipe for success starts with a strong primer (hydrating if you have dry skin, mattifying for oily complexions), your foundation of choice and a setting powder to seal everything in.

Always be mindful of your tools for makeup application: a sponge can help blend product onto larger areas of the face more seamlessly, while a makeup brush can give more of an airbrushed effect.

Lastly, you’ll want to think of the finish of your foundation. Do you want something that’s matte or dewy? What about something with light-reflecting particles that make your skin look radiant? Most finishes are determined by the skin type that particular foundation is catering to, but you can always mix and match to find your ideal finish.

For instance, a radiant foundation may be formulated to work with oily skin, since oily skin tends to naturally appear “dewy.” However one could use a radiant foundation and then mattify the face a bit with pressed powder (which comes in handy for excess oil). If you’re someone with dry skin who loves a matte finish, make sure that your skincare regimen (which includes everything you’re doing before the makeup application) is supporting your skin to be as healthy and hydrated as possible. Look for products that are nourishing and hydrating, such as hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, glycerin and vitamins A, C or E.

Now that you know a bit about what to look for, here are some of our favorite foundations for the summertime.

For those who want a barely-there finish:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream Sheer Tint 8-In-1 Skin Perfector, $7

This BB cream acts as a skin perfector— pigmented enough to brighten and enhance the skin, yet light enough to feel like you aren’t wearing anything at all. The cream also has a broad-spectrum SPF 30 and is made of a water-gel formula that instantly refreshes and hydrates the skin. Best part is that the formula is suitable for all skin types and buildable for a wide range of skin tones. For application, you can go in with a makeup tool such as a sponge, or even use your fingers.

For those with oily skin who want buildable coverage:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Foundation, $11

A beauty girl’s favorite, the Infallible Pro Matte foundation not only comes in a matte finish, but offers a buildable coverage that easily buffs into the skin. Once dry, this foundation is heat and humidity-resistant for up to 24 hours, which makes it perfect for long, summer nights.

For those who want a sheer, radiant finish:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer Hydrating Gel Cream, $32

This product is the ideal tinted moisturizer for just a “drop” of coverage during those warm, summer days. Ingredients such as mineral electrolytes work to hydrate the skin, while heart-leaf globe daisy, an antioxidant, protect the skin’s barrier from other environmental stressors. Oh, and it’s got SPF 30 protection for additional coverage from the sun. If you’re in need of more hydration, mix with a bit of your favorite facial moisturizer.

For those with oily skin who want full coverage:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Airbrush Foundation, $36

Although the product boasts that it provides medium coverage, let me attest to this product definitely building up to full coverage. The powder is talc-free, hypoallergenic (hello, those with sensitive skin) and enriched with Amazonian clay, which not only provides 12-hour coverage, but it possesses a waterproof formula that makes it a perfect summer foundation.

For those who want their skin to “illuminate from within”:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $47

The foundation may be on the more pricey side of our picks, but it’s got a ton of perks: The brightening formula leaves skin hydrated and luminous, actually improving skin’s brightness and texture with daily use. Plus, if you apply it with a beauty sponge, you’ll see that the foundation is creates a satin-like finish.

For a flawless finish that works on all skin types:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, $46

If you need a product you can easily apply and touch up while on the go, Hourglass’s foundation stick is right up your alley. It provides a full coverage and natural finish. It contains double the amount of pigment versus traditional foundations, making the color payoff effortless and long-wearing. The triangular shape also makes it easy to place under the eyes and other hard to reach places on the face.

For those with dry skin who want full coverage:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Black Opal True Color Foundation Stick, $10

Not only is Black Opal’s foundation shade range more inclusive for deep skin tones, but the formulation of the stick blurs pores and conceals skin imperfections, all while giving maximum coverage. The best part is that the foundation stick moisturizes as it covers, allowing your skin to stay hydrated no matter how long you wear it.

For those with dry skin who need long-wear coverage:

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10-$15

Revlon’s ColorStay foundation come in 24 shades, and really holds up to its name, with a lightweight liquid formula that actively works to provide coverage up to 24 hours. Depending on how you apply it, the foundation offers medium to full coverage. Throughout the day, you can use a misting spray to refresh your face.