A 2016 Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Accountant” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The action thriller was released in theaters in 2016 to mixed reviews from critics but positive box office returns. “The Accountant” follows a CPA on the autism spectrum whose accounting office is a front for criminal organizations’ money laundering schemes.
The movie stars Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick and J. K. Simmons., and a sequel is currently in the works.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Peacock.
The most popular movie on Hulu right now is “Butcher’s Crossing.”
An adaptation of John Edward Williams’s 1960 novel of the same name, the Western was released in theaters in 2023 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.
Zelda Williams’ directorial debut, “Lisa Frankenstein,” is currently trending on Peacock.
Written by Diablo Cody, the comedy horror movie takes place in the same fictional universe as the screenwriter’s 2009 film “Jennifer’s Body.” This movie revolves around a goth teen (played by Kathryn Newton) who develops a relationship with a Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse) that has been brought back to life in a zombie-like state.
“A Star Is Born” is on the list of current popular movies on Apple TV+.
The 2018 musical romance is the fourth adaptation of this classic story about an aspiring star who falls in love with an alcoholic celebrity who helps launch her career. “A Star Is Born” marked the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, who also starred in the movie with Lady Gaga.
The 2017 monster movie “Kong: Skull Island” is trending on Max at the moment ― which is likely related to the recent release of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” in theaters on March 29.
The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and features a star-studded cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly.