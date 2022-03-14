Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Adam Project'

A new Danish WWII movie and 2007 action thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

“The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Ryan Reynolds stars as a time-traveling pilot from the future who accidentally crash lands in the year 2022 and must team up with his younger self to carry out a mission. “The Adam Project” premiered on March 11, almost a full decade after the project was originally announced with Tom Cruise set to star.

Next in the rankings is “Shrek,” the hit 2001 animated comedy about an antisocial ogre. Its sequel, “Shrek 2,” sits at No. 5. (Unfortunately, the next two feature films in the series ― “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Forever After” ― are not available on Netflix.)

"The Adam Project" on Netflix.
Netflix
The third most popular film at the moment is the 2007 action thriller “Shooter.” Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie is based on the 1993 novel “Point of Impact” and follows a former Marine sniper who is framed for murder.

The Danish period drama “The Bombardment” is among the new movies on the list. The film, which is based on true events, tells the story of an accidental school bombing in Copenhagen during World War II.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “21”

9. “The Weekend Away” (Netflix)

8. “The Bombardment” (Netflix)

7. “Coach Carter”

6. “Dunkirk”

5. “Shrek 2”

4. “A Madea Homecoming” (Netflix)

3. “Shooter”

2. “Shrek”

1. “The Adam Project” (Netflix)

NetflixRyan Reynolds

