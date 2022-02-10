'The Adam Project' Trailer Features A Long-Awaited '13 Going On 30' Reunion

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in "The Adam Project." DOANE GREGORYDOANE GREGORY/NETFLIX

Come for a time-bending sci-fi blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds, but stay for a “13 Going on 30” reunion sweeter than any Razzles flavor.

The action-packed new trailer for Netflix’s “The Adam Project” arrived on Thursday, promising an epic adventure about a time-traveler from 2050 who teams up with his 12-year-old self to help save the world.

While there’s plenty snark and whimsy to be found in the first look at the film, which arrives on the streaming service next month, perhaps the most exciting development of them all ― at least for any rom-com enthusiasts out there ― is seeing Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo share the screen once again.

Nearly two decades after their beloved 2000s comedy hit theaters, the duo are starring together in the film as the parents to Reynolds’ titular character.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from 2022 Garner worrying about young Adam (Walker Scobell), who’s getting into fights at school after losing his father (Ruffalo), a brilliant physicist who died a year before the events of the film.

That’s when we get a throwback flash of Garner and Ruffalo sharing a kiss together, just as if Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff never left our screens.

But, alas, this isn’t a “13 Going on 30” sequel, as the action quickly flashes to Reynolds traveling back from the future on a critical mission to save his own love (played by Zoe Saldana), a woman who got lost in the time-space continuum under mysterious circumstances, according to Vanity Fair.

The film marks the first time Garner and Ruffalo have reunited on-screen since the 2004 film. Both stars shared their excitement on social media during production.

“Reconnecting with an old pal,” Ruffalo wrote alongside a selfie with Garner on his Instagram last February. “Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Garner shared the same picture from her account, writing, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

And while Garner is clearly down to indulge in some nostalgia, she firmly shot down the idea of a follow-up to “13 Going on 30” back in 2019.

It's been 15 years since "13 Going on 30" sooo can we get a sequel anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/cKyH6HpW4S — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2019

“What, like 15 Going on 50?” she quipped during a “Good Morning America” interview when asked about the possibility of a sequel. “Let’s simmer down! Leave well enough alone!”

So, at least for now, we’ll just have to wait until “The Adam Project,” which also stars Catherine Keener, hits Netflix on March 11.