Swimsuit shopping is its own kind of special hell. That’s especially true if you’re a curvy woman looking for cute plus-size swimsuits or a woman with big boobs who needs a swimsuit with underwire that’ll hold you in and lift you up.
That’s why, when we discovered a cheap Amazon swimsuit with more than 5,000 reviews, we knew we’d struck gold. This retro-inspired halter high-waist bikini is one of Amazon’s best-selling swimsuits, and it’s not hard to see why. With 19 different prints and patterns to chose from (including a pin up-inspired red and blue polka dot style as well as a trendy leaf print), there’s a bathing suit for every kind of beach or poolside vibe.
Many of the 5,300 reviewers mention the CocoShip suit’s high-waist design as one of their favorite features, so if you’re not into high-waist swim wear, this might not be the style for you. Instead, you might prefer the brand’s other top-rated swimsuit, the CocoShip Retro Backless One-Piece. It also has nearly 2,500 reviews, and most women who purchased it say it’s ideal for curvy gals with large boobs.
Still, for $24, it’s not hard to see why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the halter two-piece style. Just one word of caution: Follow the size guide closely to find your perfect fit, as you’ll likely purchase a suit size different from your everyday size.