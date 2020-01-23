HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost The coat you've seen everywhere just got a major makeover.

Just as you may only know “The Child” as Baby Yoda, you may only know the Orolay Thickened Hooded Down Jacket as “The Amazon Coat.”

It’s the coat that soared to internet stardom. In 2018, New York Magazine’s The Strategist said it had taken over the Upper East Side. And late last year, the coat’s one-year anniversary of viral fame was commemorated by Jezebel and The New York Times.

There’s even a Sam Edelman dupe of the coat, which is now cheaper than the original. It was initially $139 (the same price as the Amazon version), but it’s going for $97 at Nordstrom.

But if you’re looking for something fresher, check out the Amazon coat’s glossy update. It’s comes in a shinier, satiny finish and four different shades: army green, dark gray, wine and jet black.

This new version of the Orolay Thickened Hooded Down Jacket still has everything you loved from the original: a white duck down and feather filling for warmth, six pockets to keep your phone and keys, special side zippers that you can adjust and a hood for snowy days. Plus, the coat has elasticized cuffs with thumbholes for when you forget your mittens at home.

The original on Amazon has over 9,300 reviews, and the new one has more than 60 (and counting).

At $160, the satiny version of the Orolay coat is slightly pricier than the original. And keep in mind that while the original Amazon coat went up to a size 5X in seven colors, the new coat comes in sizes XXS to XXL and four hues.