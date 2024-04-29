This Shocking True Crime Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Asunta Case” is currently the second most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The six-part miniseries is based on the shocking murder of 12-year-old Asunta Fong Yang, a Chinese-born Spanish girl who was adopted as a baby. The investigation into her death in 2013 attracted widespread media attention and has been the subject of multiple documentaries.
“The Asunta Case” (“El caso Asunta”) presents a dramatized version of the events, starring Spanish actors Tristán Ulloa and Candela Peña as the victim’s parents and prime suspects in her murder.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.
“The Jinx: Part 2” is trending on Max following the release of the first two episodes on April 21 and 28. A continuation of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” this new six-episode installment picks up where the 2015 docuseries left off.
“Part 2” focuses Durst’s arrest and trial for Susan Berman’s murder and features new interviews, prison calls and other never-before-seen footage.
The most popular show on Hulu right now is “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”
The four-part docuseries premiered on April 26 and explores the 40-year history of the American rock group Bon Jovi, from its founding in 1983 and rise to fame to its current status ahead of a new album release in June. “Thank You, Goodnight” includes interviews with band members, their families and other peers in the music industry.
“The Big Door Prize” is back on the Apple TV+ trending list after the premiere of the second season on April 24.
Starring Chris O’Dowd, the comedy is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel about a small town that’s turned upside down after the arrival of a mysterious machine that has the power to reveal one’s life potential. The first three episodes of season two are available to stream now, and new installments will be released on Wednesdays until June 12.
All six episodes of new miniseries “Knuckles” premiered on Paramount+ on April 26. A spin-off of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films, the show is set between the events of 2022′s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the upcoming movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”
Idris Elba reprises his role as the voice of Knuckles and Adam Pally also returns as Wade. So far reviews from critics have been mostly positive.