The Attorney General Doesn't Care That His Obamacare Lawsuit Would Hurt People

Barr: “Well, when we’re faced with a legal question, we try to base our answer on the law.”

Cartwright: “On the law. So, the answer is no. And I ― here’s the thing. I can’t imagine that you would take that kind of a dramatic, drastic action without even trying to evaluate the consequences for the American consumers, the people using the healthcare, the people for whom these premiums are paid. Let’s start the process of thinking through that ―”

Barr: “Do you mean ―”

Cartwright: “If we may ―”

Barr: “In the event that the law is struck down ―”

Cartwright: “If you’re successful in this lawsuit that you’re supporting and the entire Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is struck down, millions of Americans who currently receive health insurance coverage under the law are at risk of losing that coverage. Am I correct in that?”

Barr: “I think the President has made clear that he favors not only preexisting conditions, but would like action on a broad health plan. So, he is proposing a substitute for Obamacare.”

Cartwright: “The one that’s going to come after the next election, you mean?”