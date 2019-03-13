“The Bachelor” concluded Tuesday with Colton Underwood persuading a hesitant Cassie Randolph to pursue a relationship with him, but tabling a rush to an engagement ― the expected endgame for the dating reality show.

However, the two did end up in bed on their fantasy suite date, leaving some fans to wonder if Underwood had lost his much-hyped virginity.

And they’re still wondering. “A gentlemen never kisses and tells,” Underwood told the camera on the show. “But I do want you to know that I’m very happy and you can use your imagination.”

Nah, that didn’t do it for some, who tweeted furiously about the anticlimactic non-reveal.

Literally the whole season* Colton: I wonder if I'm going to lose my virginity.

*Finale* Colton: a gentleman doesn't kiss and tell. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rGhKhsweg6 — Sadik (@SadikMorshed) March 13, 2019

You mean we watched a whole season to find out if Colton loses his virginity or not and he hits us with “a gentleman never kisses and tells” ?!? Get the fuck out #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FdLfYCJ8Ub — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 13, 2019

Producer: Care to tell what happened?



Colton: A gentleman never kisses and tells



Narrator: Colton did not, in fact, get laid #TheBachelor — Chelsea Allyn (@chelseallyn) March 13, 2019

YOU MEAN TO TELL ME I WATCHED THIS WHOLE SEASON TO FIND OUT IF @colton LOSES HIS VIRGINITY AND ALL WE GET IS “a gentleman never kisses and tells”?!???!? 🤬 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YIu0hYdb2A — Sarah Langford (@Sarahphinababe) March 13, 2019

Colton: “a gentleman never kisses and tells”



Everyone who has spent the past 2 & 1/2 months watching: #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/aG3SNiCk0m — Dev (@devmoverton) March 13, 2019

Colton all season: “I can’t wait to have sex in the fantasy suites”

Colton after fantasy suites: “a gentleman never kisses and tells” pic.twitter.com/KsYsOEe6QJ — Nathalie Todi (@nathalietodi) March 13, 2019

“We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple.”

“A gentleman never kisses and tells.”

He’s so coached on what to say. “...I’m very happy and ypu can use your imagination.” 🙄 Colton, please!#TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale — I crave star damage. (@ItsNasB) March 13, 2019