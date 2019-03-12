Jimmy Kimmel was recounting Part One of “The Bachelor” finale on Monday when tragedy struck on the reality dating show.

Thankfully it only happened in the darkly comic minds of Kimmel and Co., who reimagined the end in one hilariously horrible edit.

The late-night comedian also got down to the real goings-on in the show, from Colton Underwood’s dumping of Tayshia and Hannah G. to his undying love for Cassie, who already spurned him. (He eventually wound up at Cassie’s door to set up the conclusion on Tuesday.)