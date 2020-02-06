Victoria P. Makes An Abrupt Exit On The Sixth 'Bachelor' Episode

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are here for more twists and turns. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon) recap all the chaos on this week’s extra episode of “The Bachelor.” There’s a surprise two-on-one date, one of the show’s front-runners is blindsided by Pilot Pete’s confession and the cattiness in the group continues.
Peter is concentrating on his developing relationships in Santiago, Chile while Tammy seems more focused on eliminating other women than dating our Bachelor. A group date that starts off with contestants acting in a scripted fictional soap opera turns into a nighttime drama that goes unplanned, marking another significant narrowing of contestants.
