Fantasy Suite Dates Get Awkward On The 9th 'Bachelor' Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are ready to talk about one of the most dramatic moments from this season of “The Bachelor.” Madison gives Peter an ultimatum; Victoria F. and Peter still can’t seem to communicate; and Hannah Ann seems to be the most unexpected voice of reason.

Last week, Pilot Pete survived meeting the parents and chose to continue his journey with Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. The ladies head off to Gold Coast, Australia, to score time with Peter at the fantasy suite. But here’s the twist: They will be living together as roommates while they go on their dates with Peter.

