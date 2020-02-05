‘Bachelor’ Peter Clarifies He Doesn't Support Victoria F.'s White Lives Matter Shoot

“The Bachelor” star Peter Weber has spoken out to clarify his feelings regarding the controversy over contestant Victoria Fuller’s involvement with the White Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, the pilot sat down with “Access Hollywood” to discuss how he really feels about Fuller modeling in “White Lives Matter attire” in an ad campaign.

“I never supported Victoria with the campaign that she was a part of,” Weber said. “I’m learning about all of this as it comes out, just like everyone else is.”

Weber’s remarks come after his Tuesday comments about the controversy with HuffPost’s Leigh Blickley on Build Series. The pair sat down to discuss Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” in which Cosmopolitan hosted a challenge for the bikini-clad contestants. Several of them posed for a fashion spread in Costa Rica and Fuller won her very own digital cover shoot with the women’s publication.

After the episode aired, Cosmopolitan’s editor-in-chief, Jessica Pels, published a letter distancing the magazine from Fuller because it had been reported elsewhere that she previously modeled for “a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used ‘white lives matter’ and ‘blue lives matter’ messaging on its promotional shirts and hats.”

When Blickley asked about Cosmopolitan’s note, Weber offered a lackluster response: “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, no one’s perfect.”

“I just recently heard about that with the cover being removed. Obviously, in that moment too, I knew nothing about that, none of us did,” said Weber. “All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience, and I truly enjoyed my experience with her.”

To clarify those vague remarks, Weber told “Access Hollywood” that “comments remain about my time spent with Victoria on the show and when I dated her and the person I got to know throughout that experience.”

“In no way will I ever support that type of campaign,” he said, before adding that he has not spoken to Fuller recently.