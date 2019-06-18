NOW PLAYING

‘The Bachelorette’ Interrupts Itself For A Recap

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” just want to get to know you. Claire Fallon and Emma Gray revisit the standout moments of this week’s episode-cum-recap. In her frustration at this week’s cocktail party, Hannah unwittingly retitles the show “All We Do Is Talk About Stupid S**t.” But Luke isn’t the only one in hot water. Garret’s major tactical error squanders his good will and earns the entire group a scolding. Later, Chris Harrison recaps the season so far — and offers Hannah a seriously regressive pep talk. But the biggest troll of all is ABC, who offered some gratuitous shots of a shirtless Tyler C in lieu of story advancement (but we’re not complaining).