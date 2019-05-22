‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Whose Toxic Masculinity Is Showing?

While Hannah B. hands out roses, the hosts of HuffPost’s “Here To Make Friends” are handing out superlatives. Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon) joins Emma Gray to recap the highs and lows from week two of “The Bachelorette,” including the biggest example of sentient toxic masculinity and who’s most likely to drive someone in the house to a mental break (hint: only one of these goes to contestant Luke Parker). They’ve also got this week’s prediction to win it all. Plus, why Mike is the next Bachelor frontrunner we’ve been waiting for.