'The Bachelorette' Is Back With A New Black Lead

On Monday night, ABC is set to premiere the 20th season of its popular series “The Bachelorette.”
Charity Lawson, who viewers got to know in the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” will begin handing out roses to contestants who are vying for her love.
Lawson is the fourth Black Bachelorette to head the franchise. She was eliminated from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” in week 8.
The 27-year-old child and family therapist hails from Columbus, Georgia, and comes from a close-knit family, including two brothers and a sister. She is the youngest sibling.
Lawson told Us Weekly on Monday that she fell in love with multiple men on the show, and that there was a diverse group of men available for her to choose from.
“I’m open to dating anyone and any type. So I think they took that quite literally and I’m so grateful for that,” Lawson told Us Weekly. “But also I did make the conscious effort to emphasize too, ‘I definitely want a diverse cast.’ We have seen in the past that it’s kind of just the standard type of men — or girls as well. But definitely wanted to add that diversity piece and also the inclusivity piece of it all. You’ll see that with a lot of the guys and they’re all great.”
HuffPost will be live-blogging this season of “The Bachelorette.” Stay tuned here for more updates.
“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
We Already Have Beef With 'The Bachelorette' And It Hasn't Even Aired Yet
Jill, you took the words out of my mouth. I like to get in bed at 10 p.m. Since they changed the air timing, I wish it were only an hour; even “Married at First Sight” shortened their episodes to 90 minutes! — Erin
They’re lucky I’m even here in the first place, to keep it a buck. This franchise is a perennial trainwreck, but I’m interested in seeing how Charity navigates this space as a Black lead — and whether the network is adequately equipped to support her, contrary to Matt James’ season. He was my first watch, and his season went even worse than I thought it would. So let’s see how this goes! Also, shoutout to a fellow Georgia peach! — Ruth