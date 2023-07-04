'The Bachelorette' Brings The Romance And The Drama In Week 2

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Whose Side Are You On? Brayden or Adrian?

Ya know, perhaps naively, I thought Brayden just had a one-off moment last week when he was hype about his Charity kiss. But now I know he is just … like that all the time, and it is annoying me so much. While I do stand with Adrian on the fact that Brayden seems a bit emotionally immature, I do not like that he’s become the tattletale of the season so far.



When you get in drama, it feels like you have started your own exit plan. Shoutout to him telling Charity she is smart enough to know and figure out who is there for her or not.



On the other hand with Brayden, it annoys me so much that he talks all big and bad in front of the other guys and then just straight up softens his complaints when he goes to Charity. Also, him announcing he packed his bags and was waiting for Charity to make it clear that she wants him to stay? I literally LOL’d when he said that. — Erin



I’m with Xavier, who said to the camera, “Adrian, what are you doing, bro?” Brayden definitely is immature, and I also hated how he spouted off to the guys and any camera that would listen about how he was definitely going to leave, then played it down to Charity. He’s not her future husband.



But Adrian’s Mr. Serious thing was annoying, too. I thought Brayden had a point earlier in the episode when Adrian was saying some guys were treating this like a vacation ― Brayden said, basically, that it’s OK to also have fun. And it is! These people aren’t paid, they oughtta treat it like a vacation. ― Elise



I had to laugh at Brayden saying, “I’m not going to put up with someone disrespecting a human being in any regard.” OK, Kendall Jenner, you can put down the Pepsi can.



Also, the way that Brayden is so incensed over her kissing Joey feels kind of slut-shamey to me. I could tell you right now that he’s the type of guy who, if he got to Fantasy Suites, would be so rude and mean about her sleeping with any of the other men. Do you not know how this show works?



I think Adrian is shooting himself in the foot by using his time with her to talk about the other guys, especially this early on. I understand Brayden is annoying (TRUST ME, I understand), but he’s going to tell on himself anyway at some point, so why not use the precious time you have with Charity to pump yourself up? An amateur mistake to make on this show. — Alexandra