On 'The Bachelorette,' Charity Confronts The Show's Villain — And Gets Some Closure

In a week, fans of “The Bachelorette” will watch as Charity Lawson’s Season 20 journey comes to an end. But of course, before Lawson (hopefully) sets off into the sunset with her fiancé, a handful of contestants got to speak their minds in the “Men Tell All” special airing Monday night.
Brayden Bowers, the season’s villain, is back to share his story, and Xavier Bonner answers questions about the end of his relationship with Lawson. Some OG Bachelorettes stop by to give Lawson advice, and the first “Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner, introduces himself to Bachelor Nation.
Advertisement
HuffPost reporters and editors are chatting about the episode. Stay tuned for updates.