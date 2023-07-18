Bachelorette Charity Lawson and her gaggle of suitors ditch the beach and head to the woods in Week 4 of her quest to find love.
With direction from a trio of Girl Scouts, the men must prove their resourcefulness, bravery and strength in the wilderness to win some private time with Lawson. Later, in a dramatic moment, Brayden — who has arisen as Season 20’s villain — promises to assert his dominance over the other suitors since he believes his relationship with Lawson is more real than anyone else’s.
Advertisement
HuffPost reporters and editors will chat about Monday’s episode here. Stay tuned for updates. “The Bachelorette” airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.
ABC
These Are The Clear 'Bachelorette' Front-Runners — And 1 We Hope Is The Next 'Bachelor'
I still believe that Dotun is going to go the distance, and I think Joey and Xavier are going to be in the final three. Although the end of this episode had me feeling optimistic, and now the previews for the coming weeks have me NERVOUS! —Alexandra
Dotun is definitely at the top right now, with his competition seemingly far behind. Aaron B. is losing his luster for me. And I think Joey is going to be the next Bachelor? He’s charming and cute and, hey, if I’d watch him on “The Bachelor,” then they should suit him up now! —Erin
Erin, don’t say that to me. I’ll apply rn. —Alexandra
Get your man, Alexandra!!! —Erin
Dotun is definitely at the top right now, with his competition seemingly far behind. Aaron B. is losing his luster for me. And I think Joey is going to be the next Bachelor? He’s charming and cute and, hey, if I’d watch him on “The Bachelor,” then they should suit him up now! —Erin
Erin, don’t say that to me. I’ll apply rn. —Alexandra
Get your man, Alexandra!!! —Erin
ABC
Why Is Every 'Bachelorette' Cocktail Party Being Dramatically Cut Short?
Roses go to Dotun (from 1:1), Joey (from group date), Xavier (from 1:1), Aaron B., Tanner and Sean. Going home is John, Michael and Caleb B.
Have we had a complete rose ceremony this season? It feels like they have all been dramatically cut short. Caleb having a very surprisingly emotional and mature exit was actually really sweet. You can tell that all of the guys left, post-Brayden, had good intentions (I’m manifesting this in case it isn’t true). Also, Xavier crying at the guys leaving was tender. —Alexandra
I’m devastated that my guy Michael got kicked off. Tanner over Michael? Couldn’t be me. Michael is a yacht captain, and I desperately need that kind of energy in my life. Call me, Michael! Also, it was nice seeing these tender goodbyes after that raucous Brayden moment. —Erin
Have we had a complete rose ceremony this season? It feels like they have all been dramatically cut short. Caleb having a very surprisingly emotional and mature exit was actually really sweet. You can tell that all of the guys left, post-Brayden, had good intentions (I’m manifesting this in case it isn’t true). Also, Xavier crying at the guys leaving was tender. —Alexandra
I’m devastated that my guy Michael got kicked off. Tanner over Michael? Couldn’t be me. Michael is a yacht captain, and I desperately need that kind of energy in my life. Call me, Michael! Also, it was nice seeing these tender goodbyes after that raucous Brayden moment. —Erin
ABC
Like Everything Brayden Does, His 'Bachelorette' Entrance Was A Cry For Attention
Before I get into the ridiculous Brayden return, I have to point out the really precious interaction Charity and Dotun had: She showed him a picture of herself as a kid, and he said, “This little girl deserves to be happy.” I could cry. —Alexandra
Alexandra, I loved this moment so much, too! YES, DOTUN, GET YOUR GIRL. —Erin
Like everything else Brayden does, him making a dramatic entrance into the party was just a cry for attention. Also the way he stood there while John and Charity were making out??? An absolute freak. We get an A+ quote from Sean, though, when he says, “He’s walking in here in flip-flops and a fucking scarf, by the way,” to which the producer points out that Sean is also wearing a scarf, so what’s the difference between the two? “This is cashmere.” OK, go off, Sean. —Alexandra
We went from such a precious tear-jerker moment to me literally booing at my television. When Charity told Brayden, “I know it wasn’t me. I’m not doubting that,” I was like THANK YOU. The whole bit was annoying and unnecessary. And, yeah, put some respect on his cashmere! —Ruth
Sean WAS funny in this episode. I also love that Sean calls out Brayden for being the person who got the first impression rose and has had the most time with Charity. It’s such a good point, and just emphasizes why Brayden’s outbursts and cries for attention are just wack all around. I really wish Aaron B. would take some pointers from our guy Dotun. When Brayden gets back in the sprinter van to depart, Aaron B. feels the need to start up a fight with him again. It’s really stupid, and I don’t like that he STILL feels the need to be in the middle of the drama. Dotun just stood there watching like the fine gentleman he is. All episode, Brayden kept touting his “dominance” — him standing in the cold without a coat is just dumb not dominant — but he just had to get the final say about his departure. Get out of here, for real this time. —Erin
Alexandra, I loved this moment so much, too! YES, DOTUN, GET YOUR GIRL. —Erin
Like everything else Brayden does, him making a dramatic entrance into the party was just a cry for attention. Also the way he stood there while John and Charity were making out??? An absolute freak. We get an A+ quote from Sean, though, when he says, “He’s walking in here in flip-flops and a fucking scarf, by the way,” to which the producer points out that Sean is also wearing a scarf, so what’s the difference between the two? “This is cashmere.” OK, go off, Sean. —Alexandra
We went from such a precious tear-jerker moment to me literally booing at my television. When Charity told Brayden, “I know it wasn’t me. I’m not doubting that,” I was like THANK YOU. The whole bit was annoying and unnecessary. And, yeah, put some respect on his cashmere! —Ruth
Sean WAS funny in this episode. I also love that Sean calls out Brayden for being the person who got the first impression rose and has had the most time with Charity. It’s such a good point, and just emphasizes why Brayden’s outbursts and cries for attention are just wack all around. I really wish Aaron B. would take some pointers from our guy Dotun. When Brayden gets back in the sprinter van to depart, Aaron B. feels the need to start up a fight with him again. It’s really stupid, and I don’t like that he STILL feels the need to be in the middle of the drama. Dotun just stood there watching like the fine gentleman he is. All episode, Brayden kept touting his “dominance” — him standing in the cold without a coat is just dumb not dominant — but he just had to get the final say about his departure. Get out of here, for real this time. —Erin
ABC
One ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Finally Proves He’s Ready For Charity Lawson
Do you think Dotun was pissed when he heard Xavier got the heart-racing one-on-one activity of … browsing a fruit fair?! VERY different vibes between the two one-on-one dates this week. Though I wonder if it is a little trickier to have an instant connection from stomping grapes versus bungee-jumping 20 stories together. —Jill
I was bummed when Charity wasn’t feeling it during their 1:1, but thank GOD the mood turned around at night. Xavier choosing his career because he wants to help his mom is sooooo amazing and sweet, and clearly it moved Charity a lot. I’ve been pro-Xavier since Day One, so I’m happy he got a rose. —Alexandra
Now I get the Xavier hype. He’s HOT, obviously, but he really has a sense of self and a really warm heart. I’m glad he finally showed that to Charity so she could get past her doubts. I’m finally on Team Xavier! —Erin
We love personal motivation and a big brain! The show seemed to be pushing him and his knitting kit hard in the promos, so I’ve been waiting for him to get screen time. Have heard good things about Xavier from people IRL. The North Carolina to “Bachelor” franchise pipeline is strong.
But what I can’t tell is whether the similarity of Xavier to Charity’s ex-boyfriends is hurting or strengthening his chances. Like, that alone is enough to give somebody the ick. —Ruth
I was bummed when Charity wasn’t feeling it during their 1:1, but thank GOD the mood turned around at night. Xavier choosing his career because he wants to help his mom is sooooo amazing and sweet, and clearly it moved Charity a lot. I’ve been pro-Xavier since Day One, so I’m happy he got a rose. —Alexandra
Now I get the Xavier hype. He’s HOT, obviously, but he really has a sense of self and a really warm heart. I’m glad he finally showed that to Charity so she could get past her doubts. I’m finally on Team Xavier! —Erin
We love personal motivation and a big brain! The show seemed to be pushing him and his knitting kit hard in the promos, so I’ve been waiting for him to get screen time. Have heard good things about Xavier from people IRL. The North Carolina to “Bachelor” franchise pipeline is strong.
But what I can’t tell is whether the similarity of Xavier to Charity’s ex-boyfriends is hurting or strengthening his chances. Like, that alone is enough to give somebody the ick. —Ruth
ABC
That 'Bachelorette' Exit Was So Annoying To Watch
I guess knowing someone’s favorite color doesn’t prove a strong connection after all! I don’t even have a comment on Brayden’s exit because his logic is so nonsensical to me, but I am puzzled that Charity said she saw a forever future with him. Like, blink twice if someone is making you say this, girl, because I just refuse to believe it. Also, Michael made a crazy move on Charity in their 1:1 time when they were being silly and mimicking mating calls, if anyone caught that. Not him going “Can I try a mating call?” and then pulling her in for a kiss. I can’t tell if it’s smooth or corny or what, but I gasped. —Alexandra
OK, LOL, is that what they were doing? I must have zoned out for a moment because I wrote in my notes, “why are they hootie-hooing?????” Brayden’s exit should have happened last week, so this all felt so annoying to watch. Like, girl, you know you can’t see a future with his immature ass. And Brayden, you know you are not going to propose, so stop wasting everybody’s time. I thought Charity “randomly” walking in and noticing their tense moment was funny because like, OK, which producer set this whole ordeal up? I don’t love that Charity seemed to be explaining herself to douchey-Brayden, but I’m glad she finally got the nerve to kick him off. —Erin
Charity asked Brayden what was going on, and his best response was, “I have not been excited since I got here.” Wahhh. Like, OK, you played your villain part and clearly overstayed your welcome. I’m sure the “Bachelorette” producers were already booking his ticket for “Paradise” on his way out.
Also, do we think Sean (who I like!) had packed his Pacific Northwest-vibe scarf or did he just drape a table runner from the lodge around him during this date? —Jill
YES, JILL! It’s so evident. “There’s no optimism in your voice.” LMAO! PLEASE! The way they edited this scene of Brayden being berated by the other suitors! The flashbacks to his previous statements? Exquisite. The smirk on Charity’s face was the icing on the cake because I think she knew, internally, that the sun was setting on this narrative.
Also, y’all, Tanner is kinda….kinda attractive… He was talking during this scene, and I had to do a double take. —Ruth
I’m telling you, people are sleeping on him!! —Alexandra
OK, LOL, is that what they were doing? I must have zoned out for a moment because I wrote in my notes, “why are they hootie-hooing?????” Brayden’s exit should have happened last week, so this all felt so annoying to watch. Like, girl, you know you can’t see a future with his immature ass. And Brayden, you know you are not going to propose, so stop wasting everybody’s time. I thought Charity “randomly” walking in and noticing their tense moment was funny because like, OK, which producer set this whole ordeal up? I don’t love that Charity seemed to be explaining herself to douchey-Brayden, but I’m glad she finally got the nerve to kick him off. —Erin
Charity asked Brayden what was going on, and his best response was, “I have not been excited since I got here.” Wahhh. Like, OK, you played your villain part and clearly overstayed your welcome. I’m sure the “Bachelorette” producers were already booking his ticket for “Paradise” on his way out.
Also, do we think Sean (who I like!) had packed his Pacific Northwest-vibe scarf or did he just drape a table runner from the lodge around him during this date? —Jill
YES, JILL! It’s so evident. “There’s no optimism in your voice.” LMAO! PLEASE! The way they edited this scene of Brayden being berated by the other suitors! The flashbacks to his previous statements? Exquisite. The smirk on Charity’s face was the icing on the cake because I think she knew, internally, that the sun was setting on this narrative.
Also, y’all, Tanner is kinda….kinda attractive… He was talking during this scene, and I had to do a double take. —Ruth
I’m telling you, people are sleeping on him!! —Alexandra
ABC
The Group Date Sends One Lucky Contestant To The Kissing Tree
On the group date is Joey, Michael, Brayden, Aaron B., Caleb B., Sean, Tanner and John.
When Tanner’s name was called for the group date, I screamed. I had totally forgotten that he was still here. The man barely says anything, and I don’t understand how he is still in the running. Ahead of the date, it seemed like the guys were trying to conjure up some good energy before heading out, which I appreciated. The Brayden drama every week has sucked up the oxygen in the room, and it’s exhausting. I want him outta here so Charity can find someone who is actually ready to love. Anyway, I love when the franchise brings in kids to help with a group date. On Michelle Young’s season, her students helped her, and they were so funny and sharp. The Skamania Scouts were no different. Loved them calling the guys “smelly boys” and being so direct about the day. —Erin
That’s what I’m saying! The fact that some of these men are still here despite having said nary a word is so peculiar. Seconding your point about villains taking up way too much space, Erin. Brayden had so much to say about Aaron B. being “out of his element” and “asserting his dominance” just to admit that he has no idea what he’s doing.
And if you have me in the woods foraging just to win your heart? I’m packing it up. I’m not your girl, dear. I am a lady of leisure, princess of pleasure, consort of comfort — not Pauletta Bunyan. Have a lovely life. —Ruth
I’ve been secretly rooting for Tanner; when they announced the group date, he made it a point to say that his priority is that Charity is smiling the whole day, regardless of whether or not he gets alone time (SO sweet). I was living for the Skamania Scouts, and especially how all the guys thought they were so cute and precious, but the girls meant business! Nothing was getting past them. Tanner saying he wanted to be a girl dad was also so cute to me, I’m a fan. —Alexandra
I did love that Tanner was miffed that Brayden stole his wilderness charcuterie board idea. He thought of it first!! Also, lol that the big prize of this date is a journey to the kissing tree. —Jill
When Tanner’s name was called for the group date, I screamed. I had totally forgotten that he was still here. The man barely says anything, and I don’t understand how he is still in the running. Ahead of the date, it seemed like the guys were trying to conjure up some good energy before heading out, which I appreciated. The Brayden drama every week has sucked up the oxygen in the room, and it’s exhausting. I want him outta here so Charity can find someone who is actually ready to love. Anyway, I love when the franchise brings in kids to help with a group date. On Michelle Young’s season, her students helped her, and they were so funny and sharp. The Skamania Scouts were no different. Loved them calling the guys “smelly boys” and being so direct about the day. —Erin
That’s what I’m saying! The fact that some of these men are still here despite having said nary a word is so peculiar. Seconding your point about villains taking up way too much space, Erin. Brayden had so much to say about Aaron B. being “out of his element” and “asserting his dominance” just to admit that he has no idea what he’s doing.
And if you have me in the woods foraging just to win your heart? I’m packing it up. I’m not your girl, dear. I am a lady of leisure, princess of pleasure, consort of comfort — not Pauletta Bunyan. Have a lovely life. —Ruth
I’ve been secretly rooting for Tanner; when they announced the group date, he made it a point to say that his priority is that Charity is smiling the whole day, regardless of whether or not he gets alone time (SO sweet). I was living for the Skamania Scouts, and especially how all the guys thought they were so cute and precious, but the girls meant business! Nothing was getting past them. Tanner saying he wanted to be a girl dad was also so cute to me, I’m a fan. —Alexandra
I did love that Tanner was miffed that Brayden stole his wilderness charcuterie board idea. He thought of it first!! Also, lol that the big prize of this date is a journey to the kissing tree. —Jill
ABC
We Could End 'The Bachelorette' Now After Charity And Dotun's One-On-One
Um, I feel like they have to get married now that they bungee-jumped together? That’s a rule somewhere, right? I loved how vulnerable they were together here, especially amid the fear of jumping from a 20-story bridge. Me, myself would NOT be doing that ever. But maybe the thought of doing it in the arms of a strong, tall man might help — but not much. Doing it twice? What’s with these people? Anyway, I did appreciate how nice Joey was about Dotun getting the 1:1, especially since the suitors usually are pissed when it’s not them. — Erin
I like the use of “the suitors” Erin, feels very Odyssey-like. You also would never catch me doing this, but I was so obsessed with how Dotun was clearly scared but didn’t show it for a SECOND because he just wanted to be strong for Charity. Even the rainbow post-bungee feels like a huge sign from the universe letting her know that this man is IT! –Alexandra
Any activity where someone is describing the G-forces I’ll be experiencing is one I’ll probably skip. Dotun saying he was scared in the moment because it was “the closest thing to death I could possibly do” was so relatable — but I loved that he didn’t make it about his own nerves and instead tried to make Charity feel better. Swoon! — Jill
Oh, we also need to talk about the evening portion of their date! I loved hearing Dotun’s story about immigrating to America. They just seem so natural together, and frankly, they could end the show now with them and the proposal. — Erin
Hater first, woman second, chiming in here. Now, I was nervous about us getting a Black immigrant sob story aimed at white audiences and a trauma-dumping moment between Dotun and Charity, but it seemed endearing and natural. Teetered a little bit, but got back to them bonding over their parents’ sacrifices and introspection. Very pleased with these two, but not getting my hopes up. — Ruth
I like the use of “the suitors” Erin, feels very Odyssey-like. You also would never catch me doing this, but I was so obsessed with how Dotun was clearly scared but didn’t show it for a SECOND because he just wanted to be strong for Charity. Even the rainbow post-bungee feels like a huge sign from the universe letting her know that this man is IT! –Alexandra
Any activity where someone is describing the G-forces I’ll be experiencing is one I’ll probably skip. Dotun saying he was scared in the moment because it was “the closest thing to death I could possibly do” was so relatable — but I loved that he didn’t make it about his own nerves and instead tried to make Charity feel better. Swoon! — Jill
Oh, we also need to talk about the evening portion of their date! I loved hearing Dotun’s story about immigrating to America. They just seem so natural together, and frankly, they could end the show now with them and the proposal. — Erin
Hater first, woman second, chiming in here. Now, I was nervous about us getting a Black immigrant sob story aimed at white audiences and a trauma-dumping moment between Dotun and Charity, but it seemed endearing and natural. Teetered a little bit, but got back to them bonding over their parents’ sacrifices and introspection. Very pleased with these two, but not getting my hopes up. — Ruth
ABC
Brayden Clearly Thinks He's The Front-Runner On 'The Bachelorette' — Despite Acting Like A Baby
I can’t lie: I laughed so hard at Brayden’s confessional where he rants against all the other contestants. He had a special kind of ire for Sean, who he said looked like Prince Charming off of “Shrek.” It was an especially good — and accurate — dig against his competitor. But as a person with a butt chin, I take offense to him mocking that aspect. Butt chins can be cute. Anyway, I love that Brayden thinks he’s the front-runner even though he continues to act like a baby who isn’t getting enough time with Charity. Sit down with your dangly earrings. — Erin
My new conspiracy theory is that Brayden only came on this show to showcase his own earring line and get rich as an accessories influencer (I assume that exists, right?) — I kind of want the pair he’s wearing in this scene. — Jill
Ahhhh, nothing like the notable Bigfoot-spotting town of Stevenson, Washington, to keep the romance going ("Finding Bigfoot" + "The Bachelorette" collab when?). Erin, I also cackled at the Brayden commentary, an additional shout-out to his dig on the other guys’ connections with Charity where he says, “Like what do you even have a connection with, you don’t even know her favorite color.” Has “The Bachelorette” always been this funny? I think I’ve laughed out loud at every episode so far this season. –Alexandra
Ok, Brayden the CONNECTION COP?! Like, why are you policing the other men’s relationships with Charity? This is a SHOW. “I HavE tHE sTronGesT cOnnEc—” shut UP! Riding off the success of a singular rose from the first episode is wild. For Brayden, it’s giving … peaked in high school.
And the fact that he said, “I just want you to stop being ‘The Bachelorette’ for one minute, and just be off with me?” Baby, in the words of Rihanna, this is what you came for. You literally entered this reality dating competition called “The Bachelorette” to end up with said bachelorette. Moreover, the presumption that she is performing and keeping up appearances, as opposed to being her authentic self, could be taken as an insult. Maybe you’re just not getting that “real” part of her because *whispers* your connection isn’t that strong, and you’re a vapid 24-year-old. But hey! Who am I! Other than a 24-year-old! — Ruth
My new conspiracy theory is that Brayden only came on this show to showcase his own earring line and get rich as an accessories influencer (I assume that exists, right?) — I kind of want the pair he’s wearing in this scene. — Jill
Ahhhh, nothing like the notable Bigfoot-spotting town of Stevenson, Washington, to keep the romance going ("Finding Bigfoot" + "The Bachelorette" collab when?). Erin, I also cackled at the Brayden commentary, an additional shout-out to his dig on the other guys’ connections with Charity where he says, “Like what do you even have a connection with, you don’t even know her favorite color.” Has “The Bachelorette” always been this funny? I think I’ve laughed out loud at every episode so far this season. –Alexandra
Ok, Brayden the CONNECTION COP?! Like, why are you policing the other men’s relationships with Charity? This is a SHOW. “I HavE tHE sTronGesT cOnnEc—” shut UP! Riding off the success of a singular rose from the first episode is wild. For Brayden, it’s giving … peaked in high school.
And the fact that he said, “I just want you to stop being ‘The Bachelorette’ for one minute, and just be off with me?” Baby, in the words of Rihanna, this is what you came for. You literally entered this reality dating competition called “The Bachelorette” to end up with said bachelorette. Moreover, the presumption that she is performing and keeping up appearances, as opposed to being her authentic self, could be taken as an insult. Maybe you’re just not getting that “real” part of her because *whispers* your connection isn’t that strong, and you’re a vapid 24-year-old. But hey! Who am I! Other than a 24-year-old! — Ruth
ABC
Is It Just Us, Or Is This 'Bachelorette' Season Going Way Too Fast?
So, I kind of gasped when Charity said “we’re halfway through the season.” It’s only been four weeks — but eight hours! — of the season. Are we getting eight episodes? Are we close to hometowns? How long does this show usually last? It seems very short? — Erin
I agree, it feels so fast! When I saw only three roses on the table at the rose ceremony, I was shocked. But also I think every time I watch a season of this show, I immediately empty it from my head at the end, so this could very well be how it always goes. — Alexandra
It also feels like there are too many suitors left for us to be halfway … a few men need to get gone by now. The promo for this lodge is sending me into the stratosphere; I bet there is some contractual obligation for the men to be commenting on the property so many times. — Ruth
Like Charity, I too have never been to Stevenson, Washington … but it looks so pretty?! I kind of want to go now — if only to make an assessment similar to wrestler Caleb’s “We’re in freaking Washington state.” And preferably while also driving a highlighter-colored Jeep. ABC, call me! — Jill
I agree, it feels so fast! When I saw only three roses on the table at the rose ceremony, I was shocked. But also I think every time I watch a season of this show, I immediately empty it from my head at the end, so this could very well be how it always goes. — Alexandra
It also feels like there are too many suitors left for us to be halfway … a few men need to get gone by now. The promo for this lodge is sending me into the stratosphere; I bet there is some contractual obligation for the men to be commenting on the property so many times. — Ruth
Like Charity, I too have never been to Stevenson, Washington … but it looks so pretty?! I kind of want to go now — if only to make an assessment similar to wrestler Caleb’s “We’re in freaking Washington state.” And preferably while also driving a highlighter-colored Jeep. ABC, call me! — Jill