‘The Bachelorette’ Sparks Luke-On-Luke Crime

You’re invited on a group date with the hosts of “Here To Make Friends.” Claire Fallon and Emma Gray bring you the best and worst from this week of “The Bachelorette,” including the episode’s greatest euphemism and who actually came out on top in the Battle of the Lukes. Plus, there may be two picks for this week’s front-runners, but there’s no doubt who they think won America’s heart — and a chance at being the next Bachelor.
This week, the boys say the quiet part out loud. In a milestone admission, Jed admits that he wasn’t originally Here For The Right Reasons (read: he joined the show to promote his music career). And one of the bachelors points out that the masculine undertones of their Newport digs are about as subtle as a lion statue.
