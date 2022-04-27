‘The Batman 2’ Has Officially Been Confirmed. Here’s What You Need To Know.

From Marvel’s forthcoming first Latino lead in “El Muerto” to DC’s sizzling “Black Adam” trailer release, superhero fans have plenty to be excited about in the coming years, including a sequel to “The Batman.”

Warner Bros. confirmed its plans for the upcoming sequel Tuesday at CinemaCon, which will again star Robert Pattinson alongside director Matt Reeves for round 2 of the biggest film of 2021 so far.

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1 in New York. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

The official release date has not been announced, but Reeves shared his eagerness with the CinemaCon crowd. “I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” he said.

The Batman 2 is officially confirmed at #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/2pVSpB3ZVl — Fandango (@Fandango) April 26, 2022

Though the plot has not been unveiled, fans have already begun speculating about who will square up with the defender of Gotham ― especially after movie buffs caught a glimpse at the foreshadowed appearance of Barry Keoghan’s ghastly Joker in a deleted scene.

Production of “The Batman” cost an estimated $200 million and it raked in over $700 million worldwide. The gritty film scored the second-biggest, first day launch for a Batman film since “The Dark Knight Rises” for international markets.

Watch the deleted scene below.