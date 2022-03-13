'The Batman' Star Zoë Kravitz Lands In Litter Of Catwomen On 'Saturday Night Live'

All it took for “Saturday Night Live” host Zoë Kravitz was the mere mention of her purrfect role in the new film “The Batman” when she was inundated by catwomen during her monologue.

Kate McKinnon slinked over in the dominatrix catsuit (and whip) perhaps most notably popularized on film by Michelle Pfieffer.

“I’m ... the one with the whip. You know, like cats have,” McKinnon deadpanned. “I fell out of a window onto a pile of cats. They licked me back to life and now I dress like Sandy from a porno version of ‘Grease,’” she added.

Approaching the part from a completely different perspective was

Aidy Byrant, playing a cat lady with a shopping cart and her pet.

Then Katt Williams (Chris Redd) piped up from the audience.

“Oh, come on. You’re not even a woman,” said an exasperated Kravitz.

“I am a lover of women. Meow,” purred Redd.