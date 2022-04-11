When Is ‘The Batman’ Coming To HBO? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Gotham City’s caped crusader is headed to your TV screen very soon.

The latest installment of the Batman franchise, “The Batman,” will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning April 18, according to a press release from Warner Media.

Vengeance is coming. In just one week, stream #TheBatman on HBO Max and own it on Digital. https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhf pic.twitter.com/sruiPHzt7v — The Batman (@TheBatman) April 11, 2022

“The Batman” will also air on HBO on Saturday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This latest psychologically gripping tale of the cryptic hero premiered in theaters on March 4. The edgy rendition of Gotham’s greatest hero depicts Batman in his early years as he struggles to balance rage with righteousness.

The film’s raw and intense portrayal of the winged defender hooked fans and earned big bucks — over half a billion dollars — in the box office.

It currently holds an 85% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered critical acclaim for its gripping story and grounded feel that reminds some fans of the beloved Christopher Nolan trilogy.

Keep reading to see how fans are reacting to ‘The Batman’s’ upcoming release:

batman on hbo max a week from now pic.twitter.com/mZ1sAlKvoB — 𝙳𝚓🥀 (@__dj2x) April 11, 2022

12 more days until THE BATMAN drops on HBO Max. I can’t wait to rewatch this film in the comfort of my own home. pic.twitter.com/2zM6enfkGr — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) April 8, 2022

Me after watching The Batman for the 100th time on Hbo Max pic.twitter.com/THQ80b33MS — Abby (@punchlineKaye) April 10, 2022