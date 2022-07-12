Promising reviews:
“We’ve had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits 4 normal-sized adults.” — Arsoth
“We were so eager to receive this Inflatable Hot Tub that once it arrived we started setting it up immediately. I’m so pleased with it I just don’t know where to begin. My husband went to the Coleman website and watched an installation video. We pretty much put it together step by step watching the online video. Yes.... we had to set up our laptop outside to put it together but it was totally worth it. All in all, it took about 45 minutes to put together from start to finish including filling it up with water. Once it was filled, we let it sit for the recommended 24hrs for the temperature to reach 104 degrees. This took about a day and a half. When we were finally able to get in, we pressed the button for the jets to come on and we were totally mesmerized and i t was actually too hot! Also, when both my husband and I got in, the water rose almost to the top wanting to spill over, so my husband got a bucket and took some of the water out. I’m so pleased with this purchase I feel it was definitely worth the investment.” — Goddesslily
“Fantastic buying experience from start to finish. Item even arrived a day ahead of schedule much to our delight! Free Shipping too! Spa was easy to assemble; took us about 30 minutes before we started filling it. The spa is remarkably sturdy, considering it is an inflatable. Even if one sits on the sides, it does not have any impact or make an impression. It keeps its pressure up too (no deflating). It takes at least 24 hours for the water to reach the max temperature of 104 degrees, so don’t expect to use if the first day! We figure out what time we want to spa and then use the timer to start heating the water at the appropriate time. Be sure to read up on keeping your spa healthy with the right chemical balance. The “Hot Tube Bible” available through Amazon/Kindle was also a great source of information to get us started. The bubbles are strong, effective and awesome. Friends and family are amazed by this spa. It has really enhanced our lives (and popularity)!” — wilsie1