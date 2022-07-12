Shopping

Coleman's Popular Inflatable Hot Tub Is 40% Off For Prime Day

This is your sign to snag a portable, easy-setup inflatable hot tub with power jets. Originally $650, this will sell out fast.

Staff Writer

The internet is obsessed with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-SaluSpa-Inflatable-Hot-Tub/dp/B00NB3P98G?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cd6bfee4b0d7401988f5c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="inflatable hot tub, now 40% off for Prime Day." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cd6bfee4b0d7401988f5c5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-SaluSpa-Inflatable-Hot-Tub/dp/B00NB3P98G?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cd6bfee4b0d7401988f5c5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">inflatable hot tub, now 40% off for Prime Day.</a>
Amazon
The internet is obsessed with this inflatable hot tub, now 40% off for Prime Day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You don’t need to live in an expensive luxury building to have your own private hot tub. If you’ve always dreamed about relaxing into a warm, jet-filled tub of your own, it’s probably time to snag a Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub — currently 40% off on Prime Day ($389, originally $649.99).

With over 9,206 positive reviews and 2 million views on TikTok, the #Colemanhottub is soon becoming a favorite among influencers and everyday tubbers alike. It fits four to six adults, heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, comes with its own pump and all setup materials and has easy-lift handles so you can find the perfect place for it. With 140 air jets and an LCD screen, you can perfect your temperature and jet pressure to maximize your home hot tub.

Made from durable PVC material and easy-install I-beam construction, the tub will keep its shape for many summers to come. And right now, it’s 40% off.

Get your 40% off a Coleman inflatable hot tub before they sell out

Amazon
$389 at Amazon (originally $649.99)

Promising reviews:

“We’ve had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits 4 normal-sized adults.” — Arsoth

“We were so eager to receive this Inflatable Hot Tub that once it arrived we started setting it up immediately. I’m so pleased with it I just don’t know where to begin. My husband went to the Coleman website and watched an installation video. We pretty much put it together step by step watching the online video. Yes.... we had to set up our laptop outside to put it together but it was totally worth it. All in all, it took about 45 minutes to put together from start to finish including filling it up with water. Once it was filled, we let it sit for the recommended 24hrs for the temperature to reach 104 degrees. This took about a day and a half. When we were finally able to get in, we pressed the button for the jets to come on and we were totally mesmerized and i t was actually too hot! Also, when both my husband and I got in, the water rose almost to the top wanting to spill over, so my husband got a bucket and took some of the water out. I’m so pleased with this purchase I feel it was definitely worth the investment.” — Goddesslily

“Fantastic buying experience from start to finish. Item even arrived a day ahead of schedule much to our delight! Free Shipping too! Spa was easy to assemble; took us about 30 minutes before we started filling it. The spa is remarkably sturdy, considering it is an inflatable. Even if one sits on the sides, it does not have any impact or make an impression. It keeps its pressure up too (no deflating). It takes at least 24 hours for the water to reach the max temperature of 104 degrees, so don’t expect to use if the first day! We figure out what time we want to spa and then use the timer to start heating the water at the appropriate time. Be sure to read up on keeping your spa healthy with the right chemical balance. The “Hot Tube Bible” available through Amazon/Kindle was also a great source of information to get us started. The bubbles are strong, effective and awesome. Friends and family are amazed by this spa. It has really enhanced our lives (and popularity)!” — wilsie1

