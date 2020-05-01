If you’re single — or quarantining apart from your S.O. — you might be going through a long (and unwelcome) dry spell. Even if you’re quarantined with your partner, you might be looking for ways to spice things up when every day feels the same in “quaran-time.”
But it can be difficult to get in the mood with everything going on in the world right now.
It’s no secret that sex and stress don’t make good partners, especially between the sheets. Studies show that anxiety might impact your sex drive, and chances are you might be a little on edge during these difficult times. Experts advise trying stress-relieving techniques like meditation, mindfulness exercises, or practicing a little self-exploration on your own.
This is when reaching for your favorite sex toy comes in handy — literally.
Finding an adult toy that you’re comfortable using — and that satisfies your needs — can be an exciting process, but it depends on a lot of factors. That includes how you’ll use it, what shape you prefer and what features you want.
If you’re looking for variety, well-known adult toy purveyor Lovehoney carries a surprisingly large range of sex toys at different price points. For adult toys that feel more elevated and curated, you might prefer brands like Dame, Maude and Lelo.
And, because stress and anxiety have reached an all-time high even for the most chill among us, we’ve searched far and wide for the top-rated adult toys out there to give you some relief. We found everything ranging from budget vibes on Amazon to splurgy models for minimalists.
All of these recommended adult toys have at least a 4-star rating and more than 200 reviews — though many have thousands.
For curious minds, the most popular adult toy we spotted was, by far, the Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoris stimulator, which has racked up more than 9,000 reviews so far — and counting.
If you’re still not satisfied, we’ve pulled together an ultimate guide to the best sex toys for these stressful times, according to zealous reviewers.
Take a look below:
The Best Sex Toy For Her Pleasure
Dame
The Dame Eva is a 3-speed, water-resistant couple’s vibrator designed to give clitoral stimulation during sex. This toy snuggly fits into the labia with adjustable wings and vibrates while your parter penetrates for an equally pleasurable experience. Find it for $135 at Dame. Ratings: 4.4-stars Reviews: More than 600 Shipping: Get free shipping in the U.S. Packages arrive in a plain brown box with the return address listed at “DP Return Center."
The Unbound Bender is a 10-speed, waterproof, flexible vibrator that can be bent to any angle to achieve G-Spot pleasure. Yep, it exists! Find it for $69 at Unbound. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 800 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $69 in the U.S. Orders will arrive in plain brown packaging or plain bubble envelopes from “Shipping Department.” International packages will have “Massage Kit” on the customs slip.
The Lelo Tiani 3 is an 8-speed, waterproof, remote-controlled couple’s massager that vibrates internally and externally at the same time. This award-winning toy is flexible and sculpted for his and her simultaneous pleasure. Find it for $169 at Lelo. Ratings: 3.6-stars Reviews: More than 150 Shipping: Free shipping on all orders. Purchases will arrive in discreet packaging.
Don't let the fact that this toy is inspired by "Fifty Shades Of Grey" turn you off. This vibe is a 15-speed, waterproof rabbit-style vibrator with dual clitoral and G-spot target pleasure. Find it for $90 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 800 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
The Best Sex Toy For Men
Lovehoney
The Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator is a best-selling men’s toy with a textured sleeve for stimulation and twist base for added suction. It has a discreet and sleek exterior. Find it for $55 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 300 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
The Best Plug
Lovehoney
The BASICS Slimline Plug is a slim, beginner-friendly plug with a narrow neck and flared base. Find it for $10 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 1,000 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
The Best Sex Toy For Minimalists
Maude
Maude makes intimate products that are as cool as you are. The Maude Vibe is a 3-speed, water-resistant personal vibrator with a more than 2-hour USB charge. The simple silhouette and neutral color makes it an easy item anyone can use and safely stash the nightstand. Find it for $45 at Maude. Ratings: 5-stars Reviews: More than 200 Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $20, otherwise it’s a $5 shipping fee. Packages come in a neutral mailer, white or gray box with the Maude company name, logo or messaging that says, “A better morning is coming” printed on the side. Discreet shipping is available if you send the company an email.
The Best Sex Toy For People Who Don’t Like Sex Toys
Lovehoney
The Lovehoney Classic Plug In Massage Wand Vibrator is a multi-speed body massager and vibrator that’s “Good Housekeeping Institute” approved. So you know it's the real deal. Find it for $70 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 3,000 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.