Dmitry Belyaev via Getty Images

Chances are social distancing has either improved or erased your sex life.

If you’re single — or quarantining apart from your S.O. — you might be going through a long (and unwelcome) dry spell. Even if you’re quarantined with your partner, you might be looking for ways to spice things up when every day feels the same in “quaran-time.”

But it can be difficult to get in the mood with everything going on in the world right now.

It’s no secret that sex and stress don’t make good partners, especially between the sheets. Studies show that anxiety might impact your sex drive, and chances are you might be a little on edge during these difficult times. Experts advise trying stress-relieving techniques like meditation, mindfulness exercises, or practicing a little self-exploration on your own.

This is when reaching for your favorite sex toy comes in handy — literally.

Finding an adult toy that you’re comfortable using — and that satisfies your needs — can be an exciting process, but it depends on a lot of factors. That includes how you’ll use it, what shape you prefer and what features you want.

If you’re looking for variety, well-known adult toy purveyor Lovehoney carries a surprisingly large range of sex toys at different price points. For adult toys that feel more elevated and curated, you might prefer brands like Dame, Maude and Lelo.

And, because stress and anxiety have reached an all-time high even for the most chill among us, we’ve searched far and wide for the top-rated adult toys out there to give you some relief. We found everything ranging from budget vibes on Amazon to splurgy models for minimalists.

All of these recommended adult toys have at least a 4-star rating and more than 200 reviews — though many have thousands.

For curious minds, the most popular adult toy we spotted was, by far, the Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoris stimulator, which has racked up more than 9,000 reviews so far — and counting.