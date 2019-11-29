So you can stop searching and find the best deal on a pair of AirPods, we’ve rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far for 2019.

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On iPhones

When you order an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max you’ll get a free $300 gift card from Walmart and a free $200 gift card from Target

When you order an iPhone XS Max you’ll get a free $400 gift card from Walmart and a free $200 gift card from Target

When you order an iPhone XS you’ll get a free $450 gift card from Walmart and a free $200 gift card from Target

When you order an iPhone XR you’ll get a free $400 gift card from Walmart

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On MacBooks

Find a $1,300 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar on sale for $1,100 at Best Buy

Get a $1,100 gold 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $900 at Best Buy

Find a $1,000 13-inch Apple MacBook Air on sale for $699 on Amazon

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On iPads

Get a $999 iPad Pro 10.5″ 512GB WiFi Enabled on sale for $599 at Walmart.

Get a $329 iPad 7th Gen 10.2″ 32GB on sale for $249 at Walmart and $249 at Target

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On AirPods, Apple Watch And Other Accessories

Find $159 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129 at Walmart

Get a $300 Apple Home Pod on sale for $200 at Best Buy

Find the $379 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm on sale for $329 at Best Buy

Get the $200 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm on sale for $130 at Walmart

Score an $500 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS on sale for $400 at Target