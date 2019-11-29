FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change
Is your old MacBook from college on its last leg? Or maybe you’re just looking to upgrade to the new iPhone 11 Pro. Whatever the reason you’re searching for the best Apple Black Friday deals, now’s the time to buy when rarely-on-sale Apple products are discounted as much as they’ll ever be.
Retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and even Apple are offering serious savings on iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods and Apple Watches between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. We’ve seen a MacBook Air for just $699 and AirPods for just $129, and we even found a solid Black Friday deal on the gold 13-inch MacBook Air.