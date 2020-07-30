HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

blackCAT via Getty Images We did the homework for you: Here are the best back-to-school sales happening right now.

Once your kiddo gets her school supply list, you might be hoping to check off everything before the first day of school. But this probably isn’t going to be the school year you’re used to seeing.

This year, you could be adding face masks for in-person instruction, kids’ blue-light-blocking glasses for screen time at home and a new children’s desk to do homework to your own back-to-school checklist.

When it comes to finding back-to-school sales for clothes, supplies and furniture so you don’t overspend, we got you covered. We went searching for the best back-to-school sales so your kiddo’s all set for school with a new outfit to show off, a set of colored pencils to doodle with and her own little study space.

Below, you’ll find all of the best back-to-school sales so far. Of course, check back soon as we’ll be updating this guide with new deals when we see them.

Take a look.

Back-To-School Sales On Clothes And Shoes

Paperkites via Getty Images From Aeropostale to Zappos, here are the best back-to-school sales on kids' fashion.

Aeropostale’s having a sitewide sale with up to 70% off everything.

Get up to 60% off sale clothes for kids.

Carter’s has kids’ clothes on sale, starting at $5, with a buy one, get one free deal on socks and undies.

jetcityimage via Getty Images Find plenty of back-to-school sales on shoes at DSW.

We spotted lots of cute kids’ shoes in the sale section.

Finish Line’s offering back-to-school deals at up to 50% off. So it’s your chance to get brands such as Nike and Adidas on sale.

Until Aug. 4, Gap’s offering up to 75% off sale styles for kids and toddlers.

For a limited time, you can get up to 75% off sale items.

Take up to 70% off select styles and an extra 60% off clearance styles with the code BIGSALE.

There’s a lot of clothing for kids on sale right now.

There’s tons of kids’ clothes on sale at Macy’s, with an extra 20% off select styles with the code SAVE until Aug. 1.

Right before its anniversary sale, Nordstrom’s offering up to 60% off kids’ clearance items.

You can get lots of deals during the “Rack to School” promotion.

TrongNguyen via Getty Images Old Navy's back-to-school sale on kids’ clothes and shoes is worth browsing.

Just for kids: Get up to 60% off sale styles for little and older kids.

This brand for kids has select doorbusters, such as polos and shorts starting at $5.

For a limited time, all sale styles are under $10 for its end of season sale.

The Children’s Place is offering up to 60% off sitewide, with deals on school uniforms and graphic T-shirts.

During the brand’s super sale, you can get T-shirts starting at $6 and sweatpants starting at $8.

You’ll see lots of cute clothes for kids on sale at Zappos.

Back-To-School Sales On School Supplies And Backpacks

NataliaDeriabina via Getty Images These sales on school supplies will help your kid get organized for online classes this year.

The backpack brand’s offering up to 50% off backpacks on sale.

We spotted backpacks on sale now at Macy’s.

Get 20% off regular-priced purchases until Aug. 1 with the code 20MADEBYYOU.

JHVEPhoto via Getty Images Nordstrom Rack's back-to-school sale is a good place to find a backpack on sale.

Nordstrom Rack has backpacks starting at $20.

Right now, you can get up to 70% off school supplies.

You can get up to 60% off backpacks and lunch bags for a limited time.

You can get 20% off calendars, planners and desk accessories to get your kid organized with the code YEARAHEAD.

Staples is offering Savings All Season with deals on pencils and folders.

Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images Stock up on school supplies with ﻿Walmart's back-to-school sale.

Walmart’s offering A+ school savings on supplies they’ll need.

Back-To-School Sales On Kids’ Furniture

kohei_hara via Getty Images The kids will be spending more time at home, so you might go ahead and update their space so that they'll have plenty of room to play and finish up their homework.

The kids’ version of Crate & Barrel’s offering up to 20% off during its semiannual kids and nursery event.

Home Depot’s offering markdowns on kids’ furniture.

Toshi Sasaki via Getty Images Find everything you need for the new school season at Macy's back-to-school sale.

We saw plenty of furniture for kids on sale right now. You can get an additional 10% off on select items with the code SAVE.

For a limited time, get an extra 20% off select kids’ furniture.

Take up to 40% off kids’ furniture, plus an additional 30% off clearance items, with the code SUMMER.

You’ll find lots of deals at Walmart on everything for your kids’ room.