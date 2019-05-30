Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
The Best Beach Chairs For Every Type Of Beach Bum

Beach chairs with umbrellas, coolers and backpack straps.

Summer is officially here, which means weekends spent by the beach. Whether you go to the shore to catch up on your favorite book or can’t get enough of the water and sand, everyone needs a good beach chair.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair because it has a ton of functionally without being too bulky or heavy. It reclines in five positions, has a small cooler pouch to stash a few chilled drinks, a large zippered pocket to hold your valuables, a medium side pocket so your phone and sunscreen are within reach, headrest, towel bar and an aluminum frame with padded backpack straps for a light and easy carry.

If you’re looking for something that offers shade or that’s super easy to carry — don’t worry, there’s a beach chair out there for you. We’ve rounded up some of the best beach chairs for every type of beach bum.

Take a look below:

For the person who's always flipping over for an even tan
Amazon
Find this Ostrich On Your Back Chair for $50 on Amazon
For the person who loves playing in the sand
Walmart
Find this Beach Lounge Pad for $18 at Walmart
For the person who always overpacks
Amazon
Find this ONIVA A Picnic Time Brand Fusion Outdoor Folding Chair for $140 on Amazon
For the person who never brings their own stuff
Walmart
Find this Stansport Sandpiper Sand Chair for $21 at Walmart
For the person who wants to stay out of the sun
Amazon
Find this Sport-Brella 3-Position Recliner Chair with Removable Umbrella for $51 on Amazon
For the person who always wants a cold drink
Get this Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair for $55 on Amazon
For the person who wants to do a little bit of everything
Walmart
Find this Copa 4 Position Big Tycoon Canopy Beach Chair for $70 at Walmart
For the person who sleeps the whole time
Amazon
Find this KingCamp Low Sling Beach for $44 on Amazon.
For the person who always goes swimming and needs a place to put their towel
Amazon
Find the Coleman Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair for $34 on Amazon
For the person who needs proper neck support for all the people-watching
Find the Rio Beach Lace-Up Suspension Folding Backpack Beach Chair for $38 on Amazon

