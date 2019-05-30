HuffPost

Summer is officially here, which means weekends spent by the beach. Whether you go to the shore to catch up on your favorite book or can’t get enough of the water and sand, everyone needs a good beach chair.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair because it has a ton of functionally without being too bulky or heavy. It reclines in five positions, has a small cooler pouch to stash a few chilled drinks, a large zippered pocket to hold your valuables, a medium side pocket so your phone and sunscreen are within reach, headrest, towel bar and an aluminum frame with padded backpack straps for a light and easy carry.

If you’re looking for something that offers shade or that’s super easy to carry — don’t worry, there’s a beach chair out there for you. We’ve rounded up some of the best beach chairs for every type of beach bum.

Take a look below:

